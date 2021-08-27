U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Scanfil to initiate planning to double its Suzhou factory in China

Scanfil Oyj
·2 min read
Scanfil Suzhou aerial image

Aerial photo of the Scanfil's Suzhou factory in China. Expansion will be located on the right hand corner.
Aerial photo of the Scanfil's Suzhou factory in China. Expansion will be located on the right hand corner.
Aerial photo of the Scanfil's Suzhou factory in China. Expansion will be located on the right hand corner.

Scanfil Suzhou expansion plan image

Scanfil Suzhou expansion plan image. The orange is the future production area expansion and green warehouse.
Scanfil Suzhou expansion plan image. The orange is the future production area expansion and green warehouse.
Scanfil Suzhou expansion plan image. The orange is the future production area expansion and green warehouse.

Scanfil plc Stock Exchange Release 27 August 2021 8.00 am

Scanfil to initiate planning to double its Suzhou factory in China

Scanfil has decided to start planning to expand its existing factory in Suzhou, China. The possible investment in the expansion of the current facility has been estimated to be at EUR 6 million, and the construction work is estimated to be started in 2022.

“Customer demand has been increasing throughout the year and there are clear signals that demand will remain at a high level for the coming years,” says the CEO of Scanfil Petteri Jokitalo. ”Our investment model in Suzhou is flexible and we can add investments and production gradually to respond to the customer demand. For example, in 2018 we carried out an expansion with a similar setup in Sieradz, Poland and it has proven to be a great success.”

The current factory facility has approximately 17,000 m², of which approximately 10,000 m² is dedicated to production and warehouse. The potential investment increases production and warehouse area by around 11,000 m². The factory in Suzhou is an electronics and system integration plant. It serves a wide range of global customers, especially in Advance Consumer Applications and Medtech & Life customer segments.

Suzhou is a modern so-called close-to-customer market factory specializing in serving our demanding global and local customers.

Scanfil plc

Additional information:
Petteri Jokitalo, CEO
Tel +358 8 4882 111
email petteri.jokitalo@scanfil.com

Pasi Hiedanpää, Investor relations and external communications director
Tel. +358 50 378 2228
email pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. www.scanfil.com

Attachments


