Scanfil plc Inside Information 13 October 2021 9.00 am

Scanfil revises upwards its turnover and narrows the range of adjusted operating profit outlook for 2021

Due to the robust customer demand and increased material prices Scanfil revises its turnover outlook upwards and narrows the range of adjusted operating profit outlook.

New outlook for 2021:

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 670–710 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 41–44 million.

The guidance for 2021 involves uncertainty arising from the potential negative impact of the availability of certain materials, especially semiconductors, and the COVID-19 pandemic on customer demand and the delivery capability of the component supply chain.

Previous outlook for 2021, issued 11 June 2021:

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 630–680 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 41–46 million.

Scanfil publishes its January-September interim report on Tuesday 26 October 2021 approx. at 8.00 am.



Scanfil plc



For additional information:



Petteri Jokitalo

CEO

tel. +358 44 788 2400

petteri.jokitalo@scanfil.com



Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com





Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com





