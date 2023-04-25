Scania clinches its first electric trucks deal in Mexico

Mexican multinational food giant Grupo Bimbo orders seven electric trucks, which will be first Scania electric truck fleet in Latin America

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico has become the latest addition to Scania's sustainable electric revolution, with the announcement of the country's first order for Scania electric trucks.

Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company, has agreed to purchase seven 2024-model 25P B4x2 rigid electric trucks from Scania México. The 100% electric vehicles, which will be driven on urban routes, have load capacities of 11.5 tons and will be fitted with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) 2.0. Each vehicle will also be covered by Scania maintenance contracts, to ensure maximum availability of what will be the first-ever Scania electric truck fleet in Latin America.

Grupo Bimbo's order comes after it completed a successful trial period of a 25P B4x2 electric truck, as part of the company's shared intention with Scania of moving towards sustainable transport. The trial, which began in 2022, produced positive results in terms of range and performance.

For Scania México, the deal underlines its commitment to launching a new electric truck each year; it wants electric vehicles to represent 10% of its vehicle offer by 2025, and targets 100% by 2050. The new Scania electric trucks will also help Grupo Bimbo continue to make progress towards reducing its own carbon emissions, and more than 80% of the electricity that it consumes now comes from renewable sources.

"Both companies are gradually approaching our common goal of reducing the polluting emissions of our vehicles to 20% of their 2015 level by 2025, and keep going until we reach zero carbon emissions, in alignment with our commitment to the Science-Based Targets initiative," says Alejandro Mondragón, CEO of Scania México.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall, Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: erik.bratthall@scania.com

Story continues

The following files are available for download:

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scania-clinches-its-first-electric-trucks-deal-in-mexico-301806522.html

SOURCE Scania