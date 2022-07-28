U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.50
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,165.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,561.75
    -57.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.70
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.65
    +1.39 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.90
    +19.80 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.65 (+3.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.30
    -1.39 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7260
    -0.8360 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,942.61
    +1,573.94 (+7.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.49
    +49.83 (+10.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.82
    +24.59 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Scania Interim Report January-June 2022

·4 min read

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With both war in Ukraine and an ongoing pandemic, the turbulent external environment is continuing. Rising inflation and increased interest rates are also adding to the uncertainty. Despite this, economic activity is still high.

Summary of the first six months of 2022

  • Net sales were unchanged compared to the previous year and amounted to SEK 74,690 m. (74,776)

  • Operating income decreased by 42 percent to SEK 5,651 m. (9,733)

  • Operating margin amounted to 7.6 percent (13.0)

  • In the second quarter of 2022, net sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 39,933 m. (39,068), operating income decreased to SEK 3,044 m. (5,076) and operating margin amounted to 7.6 percent (13.0)

Comments by Christian Levin, President and CEO
"With both war in Ukraine and an ongoing pandemic, the turbulent external environment is continuing. Rising inflation and increased interest rates are also adding to the uncertainty. Despite this, economic activity is still high. We see this both in demand for our solutions but also in the utilisation of the existing vehicle fleet.

"However, as in the first quarter, this strong demand is not reflected in the order intake. With already large order books and long delivery times due to component shortages and the production transition to our new powertrain range, we have continued to be restrictive in the placing of orders. The global component shortage has persisted but eased somewhat towards the end of the second quarter. Our efforts to find solutions throughout the supply chain to stabilise the flow, has gradually improved production output, although outbound transport capacity has been increasingly challenging in the second quarter.

"During the second quarter, truck deliveries decreased by 25 percent while bus and coach deliveries increased by 36 percent. Within Power Solutions, deliveries increased by 13 percent. The service business is still strong and revenue in local currency increased by 13 percent. In Financial Services, the underlying business is strong. Both our vehicle-related and financial services help to balance profitability in periods of lower vehicle deliveries.

"Scania's earnings were negatively affected by lower vehicle volume and increased cost of input goods, weaker capacity utilisation in production due to component shortage and by revalued assets and provisions for bad debt made due to the developments in Ukraine and Russia.

"In Ukraine, our operations are in full swing with all workshops, except for two, open for customers. Recently, a new Scania workshop was inaugurated outside of Kyiv. The fact that we are present locally to support the Ukrainian society with transport services and logistics is of course incredibly important.

"Despite the difficult circumstances, we are continuing to drive the shift. In line with our electrification plan, where at least one new electric vehicle application will be introduced annually, we recently launched complete BEV-based solutions for regional long-haul operations. This opens up opportunities to operate electric trucks for a vast number of different customers in the transport industry ecosystem.

"The lessons we are learning through the development collaborations with some of our most innovative customers are paving the way for the upcoming introductions in our electrification plan. In Boliden's mines, the 74-tonne battery electric truck for heavy transports is now in operation, as well as SCA's battery-powered truck for timber transports with capacity of up to 80 tonnes total weight.

"The second quarter was also the starting point for a collaborative product development partnership with Einride, the Swedish freight technology company, a leading provider of digital, electric and autonomous shipping solutions. Involving 110 trucks, it is the largest order of heavy duty electric vehicles to date for Scania in Europe.

"For the transport tasks where the combustion engine is still the best or the only solution, our new Scania Super has proved itself – both by being named 'Green Truck 2022', and also as the winner in Germany's 1000 points comparison test. These are excellent proof points of Scania's position of strength and the customer benefit we deliver with our solutions."

Contact persons

Susanna Berlin
Acting Head of Corporate Communications
Tel. +46 8 553 861 12
Mobile +46 70 086 05 02

Erik Bratthall
Corporate Public and Media Relations manager
Tel. +46 8 553 801 51
Mobile +46 76 724 45 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-interim-report-january-june-2022,c3607801

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/3607801/1609913.pdf

Scania Interim Report January-June 2022

https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-truck,c3074537

Scania truck

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scania-interim-report-january-june-2022-301594996.html

SOURCE Scania

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Top Pipeline Stock Raises Dividend Again, Delivers 7.3% Yield

    Top pipeline stock Enterprise Products Partners is back in focus after the company once again raised its dividend for investors. Dividend increases are the norm for this company. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend an astounding 74 times since its IPO in 1998.

  • Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%

    Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband sells $4 million worth of Nvidia stock at a major loss

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sold more than $4 million worth of shares in software and computer-chip company Nvidia (NVDA) this week, publicly available financial disclosures show. The trade by Paul Pelosi was executed on July 26, when he sold 25,000 shares at an average price of $165.05 per share, for a total loss of $341,365. Last week, it was disclosed that Paul Pelosi had exercised call options for as much as $5 million worth of Nvidia stock ahead of deliberations in Congress about a bill that would boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies Strongly As Powell Hints At Slower Fed Rate Hikes, But Watch Out For 'Day 2'

    Stocks rallied strongly Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell hinted at slower Fed rate hikes. Watch out for day 2 reactions

  • Ford Q2 earnings easily beat estimates; stock jumps after hours

    Ford reported second quarter financial results after the bell on Wednesday easily topping estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and reaffirming its full-year profit guidance.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Of Austerity After Company Suffers First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip: “I Expect Us To Get More Done With Fewer Resources” – Update

    UPDATED with commentary from earnings call. Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, with earnings per share sliding 32%, as worsening economic conditions and increased competition squeezed results. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts that the company would slow the rate of growth of […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Alibaba’s Gains From Primary Listing Plan Wiped out in Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The euphoria surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s primary listing plan has evaporated in just two sessions, as focus shifts to the firm’s earnings announcement due next week.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmar

  • Ford Stock Jumps As Auto Giant Affirms Outlook, Hikes Dividend After Q2 Earnings Crush

    Ford earnings skyrocketed, defying headwinds. And the auto giant hiked the Ford stock dividend while reaffirming 2022 outlook.

  • Global stocks rise as Fed raises interest rates

    European stock markets closed higher on Wednesday as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • Federal Reserve 'Might' Do Another Huge Rate Hike, But Powell Sparks Dow Jones Rally

    The Federal Reserve delivered a huge rate hike, but the Dow Jones extended gains after Jerome Powell said another huge hike may or may not come in September.

  • Will Amazon Show Renewed Momentum With Second-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Will the Amazon earnings report show renewed momentum after back-to-back quarters of disappointing results by the e-commerce giant?

  • Meta earnings fall short of estimates, stock moves lower

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Nio Is Down 70% From All-Time Highs. Here Are 2 Reasons Why It's Worth a Second Chance.

    With Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the only established industry leader, there is still a great opportunity for start-up electric vehicle (EV) makers to ultimately dominate the market. As of now, Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are ahead of the competition, but all EV companies have faced supply chain challenges as a result of COVID-19. The bear market has also been less than kind to the EV industry; at Tuesday's prices, Nio's stock has dropped almost 70% from its all-time high in January 2021, and other companies are struggling similarly.

  • Dudley Says Fed Will Hike Rates Much Further Than What Markets Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are underestimating just how far the Federal Reserve will go to tame a decades-high inflation rate, according to former New York Fed President Bill Dudley.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s M

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has fallen into a bear market while the Federal Reserve is caught between a rock and hard place, trying to rein in inflation while avoiding a full-blown recession. The characteristics I look for include a strong, well-recognized brand, a track record of convincing growth, catalysts in place to propel further growth, and a management team with strategic plans to expand the business. One of the most well-known electric car companies in the world, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also invests in scalable, clean energy generation and storage products.