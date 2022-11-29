U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

Scania launches new SEK 2 billion venture capital fund

·3 min read

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its first venture capital fund, Scania Growth Capital I, Scania is now launching a new investment vehicle, Scania Growth Capital II. The new fund will also be managed by East Hill Equity.

Scania's new SEK 2 billion venture capital fund, Scania Growth Capital II, will continue its predecessor's focus on the most attractive companies and entrepreneurs in the B2B tech space. The objective is to provide a comprehensive investment experience for founding teams. The fund will provide support through an agile and experienced investment team, while also providing the access to market and technology expertise of Scania, a multinational company that is a leader in its domain.

Scania Growth Capital was set up in 2016 and invested in nine companies through the Scania Growth Capital I fund. Its funding initiatives include the seed investment in the German unicorn sennder GmbH, in 2017. A unicorn is a startup company with a value of over $1 billion.

Now that Scania Growth Capital I has been fully deployed, its successor Scania Growth Capital II will invest broadly in B2B tech such as software, products, solutions and services within mobility, connectivity, autonomous, electrification, smart factory and sustainability. It will target entrepreneurial companies with a unique product or service offering in areas where the fund can inject not only capital but bring other added value.

"What we have learned is that it is essential for Scania to collaborate with smaller companies and initiatives that have the greatest potential to support our continued development and growth. We have also seen that the venture businesses can benefit from our broad and deep industry knowledge," says Gustaf Sundell, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobility Solutions at Scania.

Scania Growth Capital II will be managed by East Hill Equity, a company with extensive experience from venture capital investments in the B2B environment. East Hill Equity has offices in Stockholm and Berlin.

"In order to attract the most interesting companies and strongest teams, a successful venture capital fund needs to provide value to its portfolio companies beyond capital, and needs to be centred around the needs of entrepreneurs. Our ambition is that our unique set-up, together with Scania, provides a best-of-both-worlds experience for entrepreneurs," says Christian Zeuchner, Partner at East Hill Equity.

"Having seen the development of Scania Growth Capital since 2016, we now want to accelerate this successful initiative. The insight for Scania in new relevant areas beyond our current core business, and the mutual beneficial collaboration with innovative tech-companies in adjacent areas, is a true formula for success; especially so in this dynamic time requiring new ways of working in our market," says Christian Levin, CEO and President of Scania.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall, Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania
Phone: +46 76 724 45 27
Email: erik.bratthall@scania.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/3674566/1701441.pdf

Scania launches new SEK 2 billion venture capital fund

https://news.cision.com/scania/i/sgc-pressrelease-image,c3118528

sgc pressrelease image

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scania-launches-new-sek-2-billion-venture-capital-fund-301688701.html

SOURCE Scania

