Scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market size to increase by USD 42.9 million; North America to contribute 37% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 42.9 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The US is the major revenue contributor to the SECM market in North America. The country has several large technology companies that use miniaturized semiconductors in various electronic products, as well as numerous research institutes. The country has a large network of research laboratories, hospitals, universities, and companies. These factors are driving the growth of the medical exoskeleton market in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
AMETEK Inc. - This microscope integrates a positioning system, a bi -potentiostat, and an ultramicroelectrode probe or tip.
BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA - The company offers scanning electrochemical microscopy and related products such as the SECM470 module.
Bruker Corp. - The company offers to scan electrochemical microscopy products such as the SECM option on NanoWizard 4 XP.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the miniaturization of electronic devices, extensive use in research on corrosion, and increased investments in R&D activities. However, the high cost of associated instrumentation is hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market segmentation
By type, the market is classified into AFM-SECM, ECSTM-SECM, and others. The AFM-SECM accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the Key data covered in this scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW).
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market vendors
Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
158
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 42.9 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.6
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW).
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AMETEK Inc., BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA, Bruker Corp., CH Instruments Inc., Creative Proteomics, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Park Systems, S.T. Instruments BV, Scuba Probe Technologies, Sensolytics GmbH, and SnowHouse
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 AFM-SECM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 ECSTM-SECM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Semiconductors and nano-electrochemistry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Life sciences - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Corrosion and catalyst sciences - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AMETEK Inc.
12.4 BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA
12.5 Bruker Corp.
12.6 CH Instruments Inc.
12.7 Creative Proteomics
12.8 Harvard Bioscience Inc.
12.9 Nanonics Imaging Ltd.
12.10 Park Systems
12.11 S.T. Instruments BV
12.12 Scuba Probe Technologies
12.13 Sensolytics GmbH
12.14 SnowHouse
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
