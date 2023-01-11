Scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market size to increase by USD 42.9 million; North America to contribute 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 42.9 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The US is the major revenue contributor to the SECM market in North America. The country has several large technology companies that use miniaturized semiconductors in various electronic products, as well as numerous research institutes. The country has a large network of research laboratories, hospitals, universities, and companies. These factors are driving the growth of the medical exoskeleton market in North America.

Company Profiles

The scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AMETEK Inc. - This microscope integrates a positioning system, a bi -potentiostat, and an ultramicroelectrode probe or tip.

BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA - The company offers scanning electrochemical microscopy and related products such as the SECM470 module.

Bruker Corp. - The company offers to scan electrochemical microscopy products such as the SECM option on NanoWizard 4 XP.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the miniaturization of electronic devices, extensive use in research on corrosion, and increased investments in R&D activities. However, the high cost of associated instrumentation is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market segmentation

By type, the market is classified into AFM-SECM, ECSTM-SECM, and others . The AFM-SECM accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the Key data covered in this scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW).

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market vendors

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42.9 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMETEK Inc., BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA, Bruker Corp., CH Instruments Inc., Creative Proteomics, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Park Systems, S.T. Instruments BV, Scuba Probe Technologies, Sensolytics GmbH, and SnowHouse Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Healthcare reports

