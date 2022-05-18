U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with AMETEK Inc. & BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market size is expected to grow by USD 41.90 million from 2019 to 2024 at a CAGR of 7% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the market's growth in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer will facilitate the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market Analysis Report by Type (AFM-SECM, ECSTM-SECM, and other types), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Application (semiconductors and nano-electrochemistry, life sciences, and corrosion and catalyst sciences), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/scanning-electrochemical-microscopy-secm-market-industry-analysis

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market: Vendor Analysis
The scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AMETEK Inc., BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA, Bruker Corp., CH Instruments Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Park Systems Corp., Scuba Probe Technologies, Sensolytics GmbH, and ST Instruments BV among others.

  • AMETEK Inc. - This microscope integrates a positioning system, a bi -potentiostat, and an ultramicroelectrode probe or tip.

To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving growth in the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market is the miniaturization of electronic devices. Miniaturized electronic products are developed using MEMS and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS). Such devices consume less power. Since the market is witnessing the emergence of miniaturized personal electronic products, semiconductor foundries are focusing on integrating different features, reducing the size of semiconductor wafers, and lowering the power consumed by ICs. Companies operating in the semiconductor industry have developed silicon wafers that are 13.5-nm and 6-nm in size. The miniaturization of sensor structures to suitable geometries for scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) and the use of completely novel types of tips in multi-functional biological SECM devices are mandatory steps toward cell inspections. Currently, a higher number of miniaturized biosensors that can be used as SECM probes are being explored. Even though miniaturization has several limitations in terms of cost and commercialization, it is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, which will fuel the demand for SECM.

However, The high cost of associated instrumentation will be a major challenge for the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market during the forecast period. The high cost of SECM instrumentation and scanning modes is affecting the use of the SECM technique. Instruments such as potentiostats form the core component of an SECM, which is used to apply a working potential at the SECM probe, acting as the working electrode. Despite several attempts to significantly reduce the cost, the price of commercially available standard potentiostats with low-current measurement capabilities is generally $2,000–$20,000. The high cost of SECM instrumentation discourages organizations from purchasing them, thereby hampering the use of SECM. Many organizations do not have the budget to meet the high capital expenditure involved in the purchase. Several educational institutions and research organizations also require SECM. Such organizations depend on the funding from external agencies, and thus their purchase decision is dependent on the approval of the funding, which leads to uncertainty about the use of SECM. Therefore, all these factors have the potential to impede the demand for and growth of life sciences tools and services, and consequently hamper the growth of the global SECM market.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

  • AFM-SECM - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • ECSTM-SECM - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • other types - size and forecast 2019-2024

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

  • Semiconductors and nano-electrochemistry - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Life sciences - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Corrosion and catalyst sciences - size and forecast 2019-2024

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab an exclusive Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth of the DNA sequencing market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 23.56 billion at a progressing CAGR of 20.85%. Download a sample now!

  • The breast cancer liquid biopsy market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 464.12 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 16.35%. Download a sample now!

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 41.90 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.18

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMETEK Inc., BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA, Bruker Corp., CH Instruments Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Park Systems Corp., Scuba Probe Technologies, Sensolytics GmbH, and ST Instruments BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Semiconductors and nano-electrochemistry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Life sciences - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Corrosion and catalyst sciences - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • AFM-SECM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • ECSTM-SECM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Other types - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AMETEK Inc.

  • BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA

  • Bruker Corp.

  • CH Instruments Inc.

  • Harvard Bioscience Inc.

  • Nanonics Imaging Ltd.

  • Park Systems Corp.

  • Scuba Probe Technologies

  • Sensolytics GmbH

  • ST Instruments BV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scanning-electrochemical-microscopy-secm-market---37-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-ametek-inc--biologic-sciences-instruments-sa--technavio-301549031.html

SOURCE Technavio

