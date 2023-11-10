ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Operator: Welcome to the ScanSource quarterly earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to Mary Gentry, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Mary Gentry: Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Joining me on the call today are Mike Baur, our Chairman and CEO; and Steve Jones, our Chief Financial Officer. We will review our operating results for the quarter and then take your questions. We posted an earnings infographic that accompanies our comments and webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website. As you know, certain statements in our press release, infographic and on this call are forward-looking statements and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include the factors identified in our earnings release and in our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023.

Forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today, and ScanSource disclaims any duty to update these statements except as required by law. During our call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP results and have provided reconciliations on our website and in our Form 8-K. I'll now turn the call over to Mike.

Michael Baur: Thanks, Mary, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. Our team executed well in a softer revenue environment and our business fundamentals remained strong. It's our purpose to be a trusted partner for our customers and our suppliers, exceeding their expectations in all demand environments. First quarter net sales were softer than expected. Net sales declined 7% and reflect mixed demand. As in the past, we have benefited from a diverse ecosystem of partners who sell into different areas of technology and end markets. This allows our sales and marketing teams to find growth opportunities as demand changes during challenging market conditions. As an example, during the supply chain crisis, we utilized our strong balance sheet to minimize inventory shortages while enabling our customers to meet stronger than normal demand.

During Q1, technology growth areas included networking and physical security, which have been strong throughout this calendar year. And as we have discussed in previous quarters, our strong growth continued from our Cisco portfolio of products and services, especially in the areas of network security, software and Meraki endpoints. For our barcode, mobility and point of sale business, demand was lower than expected with fewer large enterprise deals. Based on our survey of customers and suppliers and our recent Channel Connect event, we believe the slowing demand for barcode, mobility and point of sale was widespread. Our Intelisys Technology Services business continues to grow as demand remains solid, with sales growth of 9% in the quarter.

This includes growth in contact center, which is CCaaS, up 27%, and growth of UCaaS of 10%. Our gross profit margin for the quarter remained consistently strong, benefiting from sales mix, especially as our recurring revenue from Intelisys grows faster than our device business. As the highest growth opportunity for our company, Intelisys remains an area of investment for the company. As a reminder, we also benefit from the fact that our Intelisys business has very low working capital requirements. In a quarter like this one with declining net sales, we expect our business to generate strong free cash flow, and it did. Our first quarter free cash flow topped $91 million. Our strong free cash flow demonstrates that our business model is working as expected.

As we indicated last quarter, we expected a slower first half of fiscal year '24 with improvement in the second half of FY '24. However, we are now expecting a slower demand outlook for the remainder of our FY '24. With the softening demand expectations, we expect free cash flow to be a bright spot throughout our fiscal year. Changes in the technology distribution market and our belief in the growth opportunities ahead make this an ideal time to use our balance sheet to be disruptive in the market, both organically and through acquisitions. As in the past, we will make acquisitions where we expect higher growth and higher margins for the company. We have confidence in our business, and are well positioned to take advantage of our opportunities for profitable growth.

I'll now turn the call over to Steve to take you through our financial results for the quarter and outlook for fiscal year 2024.

Stephen Jones: Thanks, Mike. Our Q1 financial results reflect our transformed business model that derives more than 25% of our gross profit from our recurring revenues, including strong growth from our Intelisys business, successful execution of our working capital normalization plan and a mixed demand across technologies in our device business. Q1 net sales of $876 million were lower than expected, while gross profit margins of 12.2% were slightly ahead of our expectations with a more favorable mix of revenue. While we expected a year-over-year revenue decline, we saw slower demand in our barcode, mobility and point of sale technologies, with fewer large deals in the quarter. These technologies are reported in our Specialty Technology Solutions segment, which saw a revenue decline of 12% year-over-year and a 16% year-over-year decline in gross profits.

In our Modern Communication & Cloud segment, revenue was equal to the strong results we posted last year, with strong networking and security sales from Cisco and 9% year-over-year growth in our Intelisys business, offsetting lower sales of communication devices. Gross profits in our MC&C segment grew 4% year-over-year and benefited from favorable mix of Intelisys revenue. For the quarter, we delivered $91 million in free cash flow with solid progress on our multi-quarter working capital improvement plan. Inventory levels are normalizing to reflect both a return to normal supply chain lead times and our expectations of demand. Accounts receivable balances are moving with revenue as we would expect. Our Q1 free cash flow got off to a fast start as our business model is working as expected.

Now going a bit deeper into the balance sheet and cash flow. We are pleased with the improvement of our working capital. Our goal is to increase our inventory turns while maintaining appropriate inventory levels to meet customer demand. You may recall, we talked about lead times during the supply chain crisis exceeding 12 months. Those days are behind us, and our suppliers have done an outstanding job returning lead times to normal, allowing us to return to more efficient inventory levels. Q1 inventory turns were 4.4x, well below the normal operating levels for our business. We expect to see improved inventory turns in Q2 given the progress we made on our ending inventory level this quarter. DSO declined slightly to 71 days, and Q1 was a strong quarter for cash collections.

Our balance sheet remains strong. From a net debt leverage perspective, we ended Q1 at approximately 1.2x trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA with ample liquidity within our existing credit facility. For the remainder of FY '24, our primary capital allocation priority is to focus on M&A opportunities to accelerate our strategic plan. Looking ahead to Q2 and the rest of our fiscal year, the company expects continued first half revenue headwinds and a slower recovery in the second half than we believed last quarter. We continue to execute on our working capital plan and expect to generate significant free cash flow in the year. We expect to manage our SG&A spend to match our revenue growth expectations for FY '24 and beyond, focusing our investments on faster-growing business areas.

We are updating our annual guidance to reflect our latest expectations. For FY '24, we now believe that our revenue will be at least $3.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be at least $170 million. We are increasing our free cash flow estimates to at least $200 million. To help with analyst models, we expect a net expense range for interest expense, interest income and other expenses from $11 million to $12 million for fiscal '24. Our estimated effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is expected to range from 26.6% to 27.6% for the fiscal year. Our updated guidance reflects our expectations for near-term demand environment. We remain confident in the resilience of our business model and our ability to be well positioned for a return to growth.

I'll now turn the call back over to Mike for some closing comments.

Michael Baur: Thanks, Steve. We recently held our annual customer and supplier event for the U.S. and Canada for over 1,700 attendees in Orlando, Florida. Our theme was opportunities for growth, and we had many conversations with our customers about where they see growth in the next 12 months. We also held our customer and supplier event in Brazil, where the theme was . Our customers and suppliers from both events shared feedback on areas where ScanSource can improve and where we achieve high marks. I'm very proud of our amazing group of employees that constantly achieve excellent results with our customers. We are reminded of our success when we receive industry recognition from our suppliers. Just this week, we received the Americas Distributor of the Year Award from Cisco, which is a first for ScanSource.

Our team was recognized at the Cisco Global Partner Summit for our success at recruiting and enabling sales partners and producing double-digit growth with Cisco security, networking and software. Recent awards from additional suppliers demonstrate our leadership in the industry. We are really pleased to be recognized by customers and suppliers with Distributor of the Year Awards from Aruba, Extreme and Zoom. We will now open it up for questions.

