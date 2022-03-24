U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

SCANTRON TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS ACQUIRES SERVRIGHT - STRENGTHENS POSITION AS LEADING MANAGED SERVICES AND SUPPORT PROVIDER

·3 min read

Expands national footprint to deliver the highest quality life cycle support services to businesses of all sizes.

EAGAN, Minn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantron Technology Solutions (STS), a division of Scantron Corporation and a market-leading provider of managed technology services including IT, cloud, security, print and hardware life cycle solutions, announced it has completed its acquisition of ServRight. ServRight is an accomplished technical service and support solutions company based in Alexandria, Virginia that provides businesses with various support services for hardware ranging from complex electro-mechanical devices to digital signage, kiosks, lockers, document scanners, printers, servers, and more.

Cathy Pickoski, Chief Executive Officer
Cathy Pickoski, Chief Executive Officer

"The addition of ServRight technology experts creates an expansive hardware support delivery model to evolve customer experiences, modernize legacy workspaces and deliver long-term success" said Cathy Pickoski, Scantron CEO. "This acquisition also benefits ServRight customers by providing them enhanced managed services solutions."

"ServRight has delivered high-quality products and services for more than 25 years with a strong customer base and is a key strategic investment for STS," said James Oh, Partner at Transom and owner of Scantron Corporation. "Managed services is the core of STS, and this acquisition strengthens their position in the market."

The combination of STS and ServRight resources provides a single-source technology out-sourcing opportunity for businesses of any size, vertical or geographic footprint to address IT staffing challenges, mitigate supply chain issues and provide a greater return on technology investments.

"Businesses have challenges supporting their hardware. Our goal has always been to provide customized service as a partner to help augment IT teams so they can concentrate on value-adding tasks," said Jill Dusenberry, ServRight Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Owner. "This is an exciting and important milestone for ServRight as we join the STS family. Together, we will provide unmatched, future-focused support in the technology market".

Scantron Technology Solutions operations and support is based in Omaha, NE.

About Scantron Technology Solutions
Scantron Technology Solutions (STS) provides managed technology services specializing in network management, print management, security, and hardware life cycle services. With a Network Operations Center headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and over 160 certified technicians providing in-person service nationwide, our team delivers quality service combined with a holistic approach to business technology management. For more information, visit www.stsit.com.

About Transom Capital Group
Transom (www.transomcap.com) is an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $650M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About ServRight
ServRight delivers customized service and support solutions to Manufacturers and Channel Partners that value quality, speed, flexibility, and cost control. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, service solutions are provided throughout United States and Canada with our 3000+ Member Network.

Scantron Technology Solutions (STS) (PRNewsfoto/Scantron Technology Solutions)
Scantron Technology Solutions (STS) (PRNewsfoto/Scantron Technology Solutions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scantron-technology-solutions-acquires-servright--strengthens-position-as-leading-managed-services-and-support-provider-301509707.html

SOURCE Scantron Technology Solutions

