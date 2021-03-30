U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.59
    -12.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.96
    -104.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,045.39
    -14.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.98
    +39.30 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.34
    -1.22 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.90
    -30.70 (-1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.77 (-3.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    +0.0050 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3350
    +0.5270 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,108.48
    +1,277.65 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.02
    +37.54 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

SCApath and Spinnaker Combine to Provide End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Execution Consulting Services

·5 min read

Top Supply Chain Consulting Firms Join Together to offer a broader set of services to enable their Clients' Supply Chain Capabilities

BOULDER, Colo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC today announced the merger of their supply chain consulting organizations alongside an investment from Black Lake Capital and Source Capital to fuel future growth. Spinnaker, focused on Supply Chain Strategy and Planning and SCApath, focused on Supply Chain Execution and Omnichannel Fulfillment, provide a complementary set of services that, combined, will help customers address a broader set of supply chain challenges and opportunities. The new company, to be known as Spinnaker SCA, will be based in Boulder, CO and will feature all members of the SCApath and Spinnaker leadership teams as well as combine the full consulting and technology organizations of each firm.

The combination of the two organizations, supported by Black Lake Capital, LLC and Source Capital, LLC, comes amid a time of strong demand and growth for supply chain consulting, analytics, technology, and business process outsourcing services as companies recognize the criticality of strong planning and execution capabilities to drive growth, react to market disruptions, service customers, and enhance bottom line profitability.

"Today marks a significant and exciting step forward for SCApath as we join with Spinnaker expanding our combined portfolio of services designed to create value for our clients," says Evan McCaig, Chief Executive Officer of Spinnaker SCA. "Our now combined 50 years of expertise includes supply chain design and strategy, planning, omni-channel, distribution and logistics management, and change management. We have seen dramatic shifts over the last decade in the supply chain industry - and particularly in 2020 - that signal we are now front and center in driving growth, resilience, and measurable value for our client organizations. This is the perfect time for our two organizations to come together to create a powerhouse in delivering supply chain excellence. It's been incredibly rewarding to be a part of our client's success and we look forward to further expanding our partnerships."

SCApath and Spinnaker have a common approach to developing their customer relationships and delivering services. Both SCApath and Spinnaker form long-term strategic partnerships with customers providing both business and technology expertise and services. The combination of the companies' service offerings also spans a broader offering of key supply chain technologies.

"Spinnaker has focused on developing deep expertise in supply chain strategy and supply chain planning over our 20-year history, works with most leading planning technologies, and has worked with over 200 companies to improve their capabilities and deliver results," said John Sharkey, Chief Operating Officer of Spinnaker SCA. "The combination of Spinnaker and SCApath brings together two organizations with similar business and IT leadership clientele as well as similar philosophies for how we work to make our customers successful - but different and complementary areas of supply chain expertise. The combination provides an exciting opportunity to do much more to help our customers as well as grow the combined organization."

About SCApath LLC
SCApath is a leading consulting firm that specializes in identifying, designing, and implementing supply chain solutions that enable omni-channel commerce. We are experts in the primary supply chain applications including OMS, WMS, and TMS required to deliver the omni-channel customer experience. Our consulting services include capabilities assessment, strategic planning, operations improvement, and systems design and implementation. Our success comes from over three decades partnering with customers to balance growth and service level with operating efficiency, working capital, and long-term investment. SCA has over 300 implementations of leading supply chain technologies (including Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder, High Jump, IBM, and others) to solve global supply chain challenges. To learn more visit www.scapath.com or call or 855-457-8286.

About Spinnaker
Spinnaker is a supply chain consulting services firm that helps clients grow, manage risk, reduce costs, and improve customer service by developing world-class supply chain capabilities. Our services help clients develop the right supply chain strategy for their business challenges and implement organizational capabilities, business processes and technology solutions to improve Supply Chain Strategy and Demand/Supply Planning capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.spinnakermgmt.com or call 877-476-0576. For strategic supply chain staffing services, click here to learn more about our sister company, Pros2Plan.

About Black Lake Capital, LLC

Black Lake Capital is a private investment firm partnering with technology and innovation-enabled businesses generating $2-12M in annual cash flow. From 100% buyouts to equity recapitalizations with majority or substantial minority positions, Black Lake has the flexibility to meet the needs of growing businesses and has completed eight transactions since its founding in 2013. Please visit the firm's website, www.blacklakecap.com, for more information.

About Source Capital

Source Capital is a private investment firm focused on providing flexible equity and debt capital to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital's investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Since its founding in 2002, Source Capital has made 23 equity platform investments, 42 add-on acquisitions and 31 debt investments through three separate credit funds.

For more information on the merger, please visit: http://bit.ly/SPINNAKERSCA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scapath-and-spinnaker-combine-to-provide-end-to-end-supply-chain-strategy-planning-and-execution-consulting-services-301258932.html

SOURCE Spinnaker SCA

  • China FTSE Bond Index Inclusion to Take Much Longer Than Planned

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese sovereign bonds will have the sixth-largest weighting in FTSE Russell’s flagship World Government Bond Index, though global investors have three times longer than they expected to grow their holdings to that level.The index compiler will add Chinese bonds in October in phases over a period of three years, longer than the 12 months initially envisioned after market feedback, FTSE said in a statement. They would comprise 5.25% of the index on a market value-weighted basis, based on prices as of March 25, giving China a slightly bigger weighting than the U.K.Global funds have already been piling into Chinese sovereign debt, which has acted as a haven during the recent bond selloff, given its yield advantage and inclusion in two other bond indexes. Still, the longer phase-in period for FTSE indicates some investors are concerned about issues including market liquidity, while Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund has also been waiting on the decision.“It’s a sensible decision for a slower process given the potential sizable monthly inflow,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc. “It highlights the still slow process of accessing China’s onshore bond market by some investors, likely Japanese lifers who are one of the key users of the WGBI, but still it’s very good news to induce broader-based global investments into China.”Liu expects China sovereign bonds to see total inflows of $130 billion to $156 billion from the inclusion, which could boost foreign buying this year to as much as 1.5 trillion yuan ($228 billion), or at least 30% higher than 2020. Analysts from HSBC Holdings Plc. and Maybank Kim Eng are forecasting inflows of $130 billion.China Bonds to See Inflows of $105b to $156b From FTSE InclusionThe WGBI is widely followed by Japanese investors, including GPIF, which manages $1.6 trillion. Purchases of Chinese bonds by Japan started to pick up in late 2016 and the pace has accelerated in the past two years, according to balance-of-payments data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance. A rolling 12-month sum of net buying reached 707.4 billion yen ($6.4 billion) in January.China’s loose correlation with other debt markets has been a major reason for its outperformance amid a selloff in global peers. The nation’s 10-year benchmark bond yield has risen just four basis points this year compared with a more than 80 basis point climb in yield for similar-dated Treasuries. Still, there’s a spread of around 145 basis points between the two securities.Global investors bought about 320 billion yuan of Chinese debt as of the end of February, according to data from the central bank. They own around 11% of the Chinese sovereign bond market, Bloomberg calculations show.“A more conservative implementation schedule is appropriate” due to the passive nature of the index mandate and the inflows expected from the inclusion, FTSE said in the statement. “Some clients may need longer onboarding time to access the market.”U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in ChinaThe World Government Bond Index comprises of debt from more than 20 countries, with Japan having the biggest weighting in Asia at more than 16% once China’s inclusion is complete. The index provider owned by the London Stock Exchange Group adjusted its inclusion threshold for Chinese government bonds just this month following feedback from market participants.“China’s bond market has already been the second largest in the world, so isn’t a surprise for China to have a similar weighting as the U.K.,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Chinese sovereign bonds could see inflows of about $150 billion from the inclusion, while foreign ownership will likely rise further to as much as 20% of the total, he said.FTSE is the last of the three main index compilers to add Chinese debt after Bloomberg Barclays and JPMorgan Chase & Co. It announced the decision in September. Bloomberg Barclays is owned by Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.(Updates with more analyst flow estimates in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Favored in ‘Reopening Trade’ Hit Turbulence

    The sectors that benefited most from the pandemic-inspired shift to working from home have fallen hard since late January, while hot technology firms and blank-check merger companies have tumbled from their highs.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Canoo’s Stock Is Cratering. The EV Maker Is Changing Direction.

    The electric-car stock's fourth-quarter results were unsurprising, but news from a conference call to discuss the numbers has slammed the shares.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for March 30, 2021

    The Euro is trading lower against the U.S. Dollar on Tuesday as accelerating U.S. vaccinations and plans for a major stimulus package stoked inflation expectations, driving up Treasury yields and making the greenback a more attractive investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Arguably the most controversial on the Street, penny stocks are a hot-button issue. Usually, there isn’t a lot of middle-ground with respect to these tickers priced for less than $5 apiece. Dividing market watchers into two distinct groups, both sides present valid arguments laying out the pros and cons. Sure, there is reason enough to be skeptical. Often, a cheap stock is cheap for a reason, with the low share price potentially reflecting an underlying problem with the business, whether it be poor fundamentals or unbeatable headwinds. That said, a bargain price tag isn’t always indicative of a lost cause. For some, better days are on the horizon, and for very little money, investors can control a lot more shares. Therefore, even minor upward movements could result in massive percentage gains, and thus, significant returns. As the nature of these investments makes it difficult to gauge the strength of their long-term growth prospects, one effective stock selecting strategy is to follow the analysts’ advice. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on two penny stocks that have garnered glowing reviews from the Street, enough to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers massive upside potential. Savara, Inc. (SVRA) We’ll start with Savara, a biotech company focused on orphan lung diseases. Savara’s main focus is on autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a rare condition in which protein material builds up in the lungs and prevents effective breathing. Current treatment involves a patient admission to intensive care, full anesthesia, and a literal ‘washing out’ of the lungs – an invasive and difficult procedure. Savara is researching medical alternatives. The company’s lead drug candidate, molgradex, is an inhalant medication designed as a granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor; in short, it is targeted on the autoimmune flaw that prevents the body’s natural self-cleansing of the lungs. Molgradex has an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA, and has completed its Phase 3 IMPALA clinical study, with some mixed results. It missed the primary endpoint, but met a key secondary endpoint, and the company in December stated that it planned to meet with regulatory authorities to discuss further studies. Those discussions led to an open-label follow-up period, a study that focused on long-term safety in the use of molgradex for patients with aPAP. The study followed 128 patients over periods between 48 and 72 weeks, and showed improvements on two independent measures of gas exchange in the lungs. Considering these positive results, the company is starting molgradex on the IMPALA 2 study, an additional Phase 3 clinical trial, to begin in 2Q21. Currently going for $1.71 apiece, some members of the Street believe Savara's share price reflects an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi who believes SVRA is an "ideal value pick." “We believe that Molgradex has the potential to be a game-changing therapeutic for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP)... With a compelling MOA at its back, we have strong conviction in the clinical POS for Molgradex in a Phase 3 study (IMPALA 2), which we believe can improve upon its existing dataset in the 24-week double-blind Phase 2b/3 IMPALA 1 study in 138 aPAP patients that showed favorable safety... Therefore, we have a strong conviction that SVRA shares have the potential to make a comeback in valuation with Molgradex in IMPALA 2,which is expected to commence in 2Q21," Rahimi opined. "Importantly," the analyst added, "Molgradex has already received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. (with eligibility for seven years exclusivity) and EU (potential for 10 years exclusivity) as well as FDA Fast Track Designation and FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, building up validation for Molgradex in aPAP." To this end, Rahimi rates SVRA an Overweight (i.e. Buy), while setting a $7 price target. This target suggests shares could soar 309% in the next year. (To watch Rahimi’s track record, click here) Overall, SVRA has 3 recent analyst reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The average price target stands tall at $4.67, which suggests the stock has room for 173% upside in the next 12 months. (See SVRA stock analysis on TipRanks) Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Next up, Aquestive Therapeutics, is a diversified biotech firm with a range of products in all stages of the development pipeline, from pre-clinical to fully approved and on the market. Aquestive uses a unique film-based delivery mechanism for its medications. It has adapted the film delivery system for dosing through several locations in the mouth, including inside the cheek, under the tongue, and on the tongue. This company’s major news item in the past few months was the FDA rejection of the New Drug Application (NDA) for Libervant buccal film. This medication is a formulation of diazepam, a well-known tranquilizer frequently used to treat seizures. Libervant, dosed through a buccal (inside the cheek) film, was designed to treat seizure clusters. In response to the NDA, the FDA sent Aquestive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) outlining issues with the drug. The CRL specifically cited lower drug exposure levels in patients in certain weight groups. However, there were no other safety or clinical issues cited. After meeting with the FDA, Aquestive revised the weight-based dosing regimen, and is preparing a new NDA for Libervant. The company does not believe that further clinical studies are necessary, and expects to complete the NDA submission in 2Q21. Once the application is sent, the company anticipates a six month process of review. Analyst Jason Butler, in his coverage of this stock for JMP Securities, points out that the key driver here is the resubmission of the Libervant NDA. “[The] company recently gained clarity from the FDA on the acceptability of the company’s revised proposed weight-based dosing regimen, in combination with new modeling and simulations, in a Type A meeting in October 2020 and the company’s subsequent submission of the planned dosing regimen and modeling in December. In the past few weeks, the agency has asked for formatting changes for the safety section of the resubmission and for the company to show the predictive nature of the PK model vs. the observed data from the cross-over study. We view these activities as readily accomplishable..." Butler noted. Butler summed up, "We remain confident in the regulatory path for Libervant and anticipate approval this year, maintaining our 85% probability of approval." Looking forward to a successful resubmission, Butler rates Aquestive’s shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $17 price target implies an upside of 315% in the next 12 months. (To watch Butler’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 100% Street support, or 5 Buy ratings to be exact, the message is clear: AQST is a Strong Buy. The $15 average price target brings the upside potential to ~266%. (See AQST stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Inherited $500K? Or $1 million? Here’s how to make that money act like a monthly pension

    With the right asset allocation and withdrawal strategy, investors may not worry so much about the large sum of money in their accounts.

  • Remote-work expert on companies wanting a return to normalcy: ‘The way it was can never be again’

    There's no one-size-fits-all solution, says Tsedal Neeley, author of "Remote Work Revolution."

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Deliveroo Expected to Price London IPO at Bottom of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc is likely to price shares in its initial public offering at 390 pence each, the bottom of the range at which they were marketed, as reluctant investors and nervous markets weigh on London’s biggest listing this year.The sale will raise 1.5 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) at that price, assuming the company and its shareholders sell all of the 384.6 million shares on offer, below the 1.77 billion pounds that Deliveroo could have garnered at the high end of the range. Books on the offering close Tuesday at 1 p.m. London time, according to terms on the expected pricing seen by Bloomberg News, with trading to begin Wednesday.Deliveroo’s offering, which will value the company at 7.6 billion pounds, has been plagued by a growing list of funds saying they won’t buy shares over concerns that the company’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices. Hundreds of riders are also expected to refuse to make deliveries when the shares begin trading on Wednesday.Some institutions have also balked at the company’s dual-class share structure, which will give Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years, saying it throws up issues around corporate governance.Deliveroo has orders for multiple times the number of shares on offer, and 30% of the deal has been reserved for three anchor investors, a person familiar with the transaction said.Although the company has been pitching its lockdown gains to investors, shares of peers such as Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Delivery Hero SE and meal-kit maker HelloFresh SE have fallen this year as the vaccine rollout has raised hopes of economies reopening.The protests and public shunning of the IPO have put a damper on what was seen as a flagship offering for London after Brexit. The City has worked hard to highlight its status as a global financial center, studying ways to attract more high-growth listings like Deliveroo and bring the market closer in line with heavyweights New York and Hong Kong.But the tepid response to Deliveroo is a blow to the government’s impending revamp of the U.K. listing rules, which include proposals like allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, London is still hemorrhaging unicorns to New York, like used-car platform Cazoo Ltd. and medical startup Babylon, which is said to weigh floating in the U.S.Deliveroo on Monday narrowed the price range to 3.90 pounds to 4.10 pounds a share, in the lower half of an indicative range of 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds. At the high end of the original target, the company would have had a stock market value of 8.8 billion pounds.There are other signs the buoyant IPO market at the start of the year is beginning to lose steam. One week ago, Danish consumer-review site Trustpilot Group Plc disappointed in its debut, erasing gains of as much as 16%. The stock is now trading below its offer price.Other deals have been pulled altogether. The owners of GV Gold PJSC, a Russian miner backed by BlackRock Inc., put its IPO on indefinite hold Monday, days after Belgian soccer team Club Brugge postponed a Brussels listing. Italy’s Leonardo SpA also canceled the U.S. IPO of its DRS unit last Wednesday.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Adds details on demand for the offering in fifth paragraph, performance of food-delivery stocks in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil ends higher as traders expect shipping delays to persist, even as the Suez Canal is cleared

    Oil futures end higher Monday, shaking off earlier losses, with traders expecting shipping delays to persist, even as one of the world's largest container vessels has been freed in the Suez Canal.

  • GameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall Street

    Investors on Reddit, mainly on the forum that participated in a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), are laying the finger of blame on Wall Street big shots for the plunge that affected several companies Friday. What Happened: Multiple posts from Reddit users including on r/WallStreetBets bemoaned the unfairness of the situation where retail investors using social media were allegedly blamed for risky trading while institutional investors were the ones that were overleveraged. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets critical of Archegos. Shares of companies like Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), and others plunged on Friday after several major investments banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) forced the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management to liquidate holdings. Also affected were companies such as ViacomCBS, trading under the name of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC), and several Chinese names. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: In January, when the buzz around the short squeeze was at some analysts such as Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba compared the actions of the Reddit investors to gambling. Purpose Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Taylor said the actions of the investors “blurs the line between gambling and investing.” Some Reddit posters took exception to such thoughts on their style of trading. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets In February, the GameStop short squeeze saga reached the Congress where, at a hearing, a key WallStreetBets investor Keith Patrick Gill who goes by the handle “Deep F---ing Value” told lawmakers, “in short, I like the stock.” The lawmakers also heard from CEOs of Wall Street firms such as Robinhood, Citadel Securities, and Melvin Capital who became ensnared in the short squeeze frenzy, one way or another. See Also: How GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren Buffett At the beginning of February, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told CNBC that Reddit-fueled trading wasn’t fair or orderly and posed a “systemic risk.” For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders DismissedGameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF

    A new ETF will launch from Ark Invest covering the space sector launches Tuesday. The fund’s initial holdings are out now and offer a glimpse into the new ETF's investment thesis. Ark Space ETF: The highly anticipated Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX) will debut. The ETF was filed by Ark Invest back in January. The ETF is actively managed and will hold at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign companies that are engaged in the company’s theme of space exploration and innovation. Space exploration is defined as “leading, enabling, or benefiting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth.” The ETF will hold between 40 and 55 holdings and comes with an expense ratio of 0.75%. The Ark Space ETF's Holdings: Here's a look at the holdings in the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF as of March 26 by weighting in the ETF: Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB): a company that provides GPS, laser and optical technologies that power industries like agriculture, architecture, engineering and construction. The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT): an ETF from Ark Funds that invests in some of the largest names in the 3D printing space. Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ: KTOS): a national security company that is developing transformative technology and systems. L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX): the company is a large defense contractor and also has divisions for communication infrastructure and avionics for the commercial aviation market. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD): China’s second-largest e-commerce company. Komatsu: the second-largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world covering construction, mining and utility equipment. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT): the largest defense contractor in the world. It has business segments in aeronautics, mission systems, missiles and fire control and space systems. Iridium Communications: (NASDAQ: IRDM): a mobile voice and data communications company with a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Thales SA: a French aerospace and defense company that is one of Europe’s largest defense contractors. Boeing (NYSE: BA): aerospace and defense firm that also has a large space and security segment. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): leading designer of graphics processing units. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR): commercial aerospace designer and manufacturer of items such as fuselage systems, propulsion systems and wing systems. Deere & Co (NYSE: DE): world’s largest manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN): one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER): makes automatic test systems for use in several industries including aerospace and defense. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL): parent company of Google, YouTube, Verily, Waymo and other segments and one of largest technology companies in the world. Dassault Systems: a provider of computer-assisted design and product software for industries that include aerospace and defense. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY): a government contractor that operates in four segments of instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics and engineered systems. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN): offers GPS hardware and software for the fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation and marine industries. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE): the company is developing a passenger flight service to space. Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN): operates in applied technology, engineered films and Aerostar divisions serving agricultural, construction, aerospace, defense and other markets. Airbus: one of largest aerospace and defense companies in the world. AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV): an unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems and satellite company serving the U.S. government and international governments. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA): the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company and one of the largest Chinese companies. Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ELST): produces products for defense, homeland security and commercial flight companies. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): streaming company operating in the U.S. and international markets with over 20 million subscribers domestically. Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI): an aerospace and defense supplier. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON): it operates with four business segments including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and safety and productivity. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): an electric vehicle company that also has a drone business seeking FAA certification. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM): one of world’s largest semiconductor companies. Tencent Holdings: one of largest companies in the world covering internet services and gaming holdings. Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS): engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for more than 50,000 customers globally including the aerospace and defense sectors. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): it designs automation software for companies in the semiconductor sector. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX): a leader in the field-programmable gate array circuit market that designs and sells chips to third party companies. Meituan: a Chinese company offering shopping and retail services for customers. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK): an application software company helping customers in industries like manufacturing, engineering and construction. Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC): a SPAC taking Archer, an eVTOL company, public. Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP): a SPAC taking Joby Aviation, an eVTOL company, public. Not Just A Space ETF: The holdings in the ETF could change by Tuesday when the fund is launched. The current holdings show that the fund will not only own pure play space companies, but also companies that could benefit from growing connectivity around the world. Many of the names in the ETF are — like Netflix, Alibaba and Amazon. It is also surprising to see an existing 3D printing ETF make up the second-largest holding rather than individual 3D printing stocks. As an actively managed ETF, the holdings could change over the coming days. Several pure play space companies going public via SPAC appear to be omitted from the space ETF. Photo courtesy of Nvidia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaArk Funds, Illumina Invest In SomaLogic SPAC Deal: What Investors Should KnowDraftKings Steps Into The Ring With WWE© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here’s how you can save money on capital-gains taxes when you sell your home

    "My will gives my wife my house. When she sells after my death, how will her cost basis be determined?"

  • Abu Dhabi Makes a Bold Bid to Create New Global Oil Benchmark

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi started trading futures contracts for Murban crude, its biggest oil grade, in a bid to create a benchmark for the energy market.The aim is “to make sure that Murban is a globally freely traded commodity and allows everybody around the world to use it either for pricing or hedging their risk,” Khaled Salmeen, executive director of supply and trading at government-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It provides an additional tool that the market has been looking for.”The start of Murban trading on an Abu Dhabi exchange on Monday marked the first time a Persian Gulf OPEC member has allowed its oil to be freely sold and shipped anywhere in the world. Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is operating the platform known as ICE Futures Abu Dhabi.Establishing a benchmark isn’t immediate as traders want to see a sufficient volume of deals over time that lead to prices investors deem fair. Creating a forward curve, or bids and asks for crude in future months, will also be a key test for the new Murban exchange.On its first trading day, volume in Murban for June, the first month for which cargoes will be available, and for July both exceeded 2,200 lots, with more than 1,100 August contracts changing hands and several hundred for September. Each lot represents 1,000 barrels. The contract for June delivery traded at $63.78 a barrel as of 2:50 p.m. in Abu Dhabi.Murban’s first trading day has “been a real success so far,” Stuart Williams, president of ICE Futures Europe, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We have greater aspirations for this contract,” Williams said of the ambition to establish Murban as a regional benchmark. Once trading volumes and liquidity are established, ICE and Adnoc will seek to advance talks with other national oil companies in the region about adopting Murban futures as a pricing reference for their sales.The region’s main producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital, tend to stop buyers from reselling their oil. They also use benchmarks from outside the Middle East to price much of their crude.In attempting to make its mark, Murban faces competition for regional benchmark status. S&P Global Platts publishes widely used price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.What’s more, oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. Platts backed away from plans to revamp its Dated Brent contract after comments from traders earlier this year.Adnoc can produce about 2 million barrels of Murban crude a day and has pledged to guarantee at least 1 million barrels of daily exports to support trading on the exchange.Murban’s available volumes mean supply will be “enough to establish this benchmark, and then you will see other crude in this region being benchmarked against it,” Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of French oil major Total SE, said in an interview in Abu Dhabi Monday.Total is a partner with Adnoc in Abu Dhabi’s onshore fields where Murban crude is produced and is a partner in the new exchange. Brent’s declining output means Murban is “serious competition” and the Middle Eastern grade could one day become as famous as its European counterpart, Pouyanne said.Adnoc CEO Sultan Al Jaber said at a ceremony for the start of trading in Abu Dhabi that the company now sells Murban to more than 60 customers in 30 countries, a leap from its “humble” beginnings in the late 1950s when just 4,000 barrels were pumped daily from one well. Trading Murban will help Abu Dhabi and the UAE get more value out of its barrels, he said.The UAE is the third-largest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Counties, which cut supplies last year as the pandemic crushed energy demand.OPEC+, a broader group including countries like Russia, meets this week to discuss whether to further ease the production cuts that began last May. Those supply curbs and the rollout of vaccines have caused the established global benchmark, Brent crude, to surge roughly 65% since the start of November to about $63.50 a barrel. Still, the rally has faded this month amid a new wave of virus cases, which may push some members of the producer group to argue that the cartel can’t raise output just yet.Price levels in the range of $60 a barrel are “a sustainable average,” Salmeen said.Last week’s closing of the Suez Canal after the Ever Given container ship ran aground won’t cause major issues for oil markets, he said. Markets are well supplied and buyers can draw from high inventories to avoid any shortages, he said.(Updates with comments from Total and Adnoc CEOs in 11th to 13th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID $1.9 trillion package temporarily expands earned-income tax credit

    Among many other things, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act increased eligibility and the amount of the earned-income tax credit (EITC) for taxpayers with no qualifying children for 2021. In particular, the legislation lowered the minimum age to claim the childless EITC from 25 to 19 (except for certain full-time students) and eliminated entirely the upper age limit — previously 64. Further changes also increased the maximum credit amount from $543 to $1,502.