U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    -0.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.70
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    +0.27 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3240
    -0.5100 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,236.14
    +510.80 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.23
    +53.17 (+12.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,855.38
    -264.14 (-1.01%)
     

Scaramucci Invests in Crypto Firm Set Up by Ex-FTX US Head

1
Joanna Ossinger
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci said he is investing in a company set up by Brett Harrison, the former president of defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX US.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Scaramucci will be using his own money for the venture to show support for Harrison, he said in an email.

Harrison had been seeking funding for a crypto software company at a valuation of up to $100 million, Bloomberg News reported last month. The proposed idea was for software that crypto traders could use to write algorithms for their strategies and to access different types of crypto markets, both centralized and decentralized, two people familiar with the matter said at the time.

“Anthony has been a true mentor and friend to me since I joined the crypto industry two years ago,” Harrison said in a reply to questions by Bloomberg News. “I’m honored to have him as an investment partner, and know his guidance will be invaluable as I begin this new chapter.”

FTX Ventures, the venture capital unit of Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-imploded crypto empire, announced in September it took a 30% stake in Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital and that the firms would expand their collaboration on venture and digital asset investing. Amid FTX’s descent into bankruptcy, Scaramucci said SkyBridge would work to repurchase that stake — and he later said he’d done some checks on Bankman-Fried before the deal but that it was “not enough.”

Harrison worked at FTX US for about 17 months, stepping down in September. Prior to that, he had been at Citadel Securities and quantitative trading firm Jane Street, where he had worked with Bankman-Fried.

Scaramucci commented about the investment in a reply to a Twitter thread by Harrison about his experiences at FTX US.

“Brett was a great developer and deeply understood FTX’s product,” Bankman-Fried said in a comment to Bloomberg News about Harrison’s Twitter thread. “While I strongly disagree with much of what he said, I have no desire to get into a public argument with him, nor do I feel like it’s my place to litigate his job performance in public, unless he were to authorize me to do so.”

Bankman-Fried added, “I feel bad about what happened to all of FTX’s employees, and wish him the best.”

--With assistance from Annie Massa and Hannah Miller.

(Adds comment from Sam Bankman-Fried in last two paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin roars past $20K in surprise surge. Can the rally last?

    Bitcoin has broken out again after months at $17,000. Here are some theories to explain the recent rally.

  • Bitcoin on a roll to start the new year

    After a dismal year in 2022, bitcoin has started off the new year gaining 24%, while rising in 13 of the last 15 days.

  • Taiwan Is Still Semiconductor Leader as Chip Exports Rise Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s exports of integrated circuit chips rose in 2022 for a seventh consecutive year, further solidifying the economy’s leadership status in a global semiconductor industry that has been roiled by US-China tensions and diversifying supply chains. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is

  • Analysis-BOJ's yield curve control in danger as policy backfires

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is under pressure to change its interest rate policy as soon as Wednesday, after the central bank's attempt to buy itself breathing room backfired, emboldening bond investors to test its resolve. Unlike other central banks that have been aggressively raising rates to battle inflation, the BOJ continues its decades-long attempt to stoke price rises in the world's third-biggest economy, even as inflation has exceeded the bank's target. With investors pushing up Japanese government bond yields, testing the BOJ's policy of yield curve control (YCC), the central bank last month shocked markets by raising its cap on the 10-year yield to 0.5% from 0.25%, doubling the band it would permit above or below its target of zero.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • OnlyFans — the internet platform dominated by 'sexfluencers' — isn't seeing a slowdown even as tech slumps. But it's private. Here are 3 high-growth stocks you can buy

    Sin is in.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Right now could be the best time to buy growth stocks in years. The sector plunged last year as rising interest rates led investors to rotate away from growth stocks in favor of more defensive sectors like consumer staples and bonds. The Vanguard Growth ETF plunged 34% last year, but there are signs that growth stocks could start rebounding.

  • 11 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 undervalued dividend aristocrats to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value investing, and go directly to read 5 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now. After engaging in tight monetary policies in 2022, central banks are expected to “pivot and signal cutting interest rates sometime” […]

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Greenbrier Companies recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Real estate stocks got bludgeoned last year as higher interest rates weighed on their values. The average real estate investment trust (REIT) shed a quarter of its value last year, with some falling even further. One of the silver linings to falling REIT share prices is that their dividend yields rose.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Buy Stocks With These 3 Attributes

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has greatly outperformed the stock market since 1965.

  • The Top 3 Dividend Aristocrats for 2023

    These companies have achieved such long dividend growth streaks thanks to a meaningful business moat and resilience to recessions.

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 4 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Rivian Stock

    Rivian isn't profitable, but it's in the right market at the right time to be a big winner for investors.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market

    The sell-off in the broader technology sector has presented investors with some unique buying opportunities.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) 26% Undervaluation?

    How far off is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • The 10 golden rules of investing

    Anyone can make money when the market is rising. But when the market gets choppy, investors who succeed and thrive are those who have a long-term plan that works.