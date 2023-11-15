Scaramucci Says SkyBridge Is Exploring an Acquisition Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci is on the hunt for a purchase at his alternative asset manager SkyBridge Capital.

Most Read from Bloomberg

SkyBridge is considering targets such as a fund-of-funds similar to his own, or potentially a multistrategy firm, for a possible tie-up. He’s also considering alliances with younger people who might have good investment ideas but lack resources to execute them.

“I would like to make an acquisition over the next 12 to 18 months,” Scaramucci said in an interview on the sidelines of his SALT iConnections Asia conference in Singapore. “Don’t be surprised that SkyBridge has made a meaningful acquisition of a potential asset manager, or we’ve launched a fund internally” by a year from now.

Scaramucci, who rose to fame starting SALT and worked as former President Donald Trump’s communications director for 11 days, has been a vocal promoter of investment ideas around technology and the digital economy. SkyBridge’s biggest fund lost 39% in 2022 amid wrong-way bets in the digital-asset space. However, he recently said monthly returns at the company in October were probably the best ever.

“There is young talent that has come through the door at SkyBridge that has said, ‘Hey, we have this skill set and this great money management idea, but we lack resources. We lack distribution. We don’t know anybody in Singapore, or Abu Dhabi where we host events, or Tokyo. You know, you pick the places,’” Scaramucci said. “And so maybe we can team up and create some synergy there.”

--With assistance from Bei Hu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.