Scarborough: Plan to make town cyber security centre of excellence

The project aims to improve people's awareness of cyber-attacks

Plans to make Scarborough a national centre of excellence for cyber security have been given the go-ahead.

The project will look to raise awareness about cyber-attacks and how to protect against them.

The £237,000 pilot project aims to be completed by the end of March ahead of local government reorganisation.

Scarborough Borough Council has committed £140,000 to the project, with additional funding being provided by Anglo American Mining.

The idea has been developed by the council working with the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Coventry University Scarborough, and Anglo American Mining.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a council report on the project states that cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly frequent, and expanding the UK's investment in offensive cyber operations "creates new opportunities".

The council hopes the Cyber Security Cluster Strategy will create "new opportunities, products, services and solutions to new and existing business" and provide "new, innovative, and in-demand cyber security skills".

It said Scarborough's proposed FabLab+ facility would have "a pivotal role in providing a focus for activity in the medium term".

The facility is part of the council's levelling up and redevelopment plans for demolishing the former Comet building and creating new town centre digital workspaces.

Aims for the March deadline include engaging with around 120 individuals and organisations on increasing cyber security awareness and training initiatives designed to increase understanding of career opportunities.

It will also support small and medium-sized businesses to take action to protect their firms and customers from the most common cyber-attacks.

