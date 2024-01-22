Scared of Investing? 10 Ways To Cope With the Fear and Take the Plunge

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

Every financial expert talks about it practically on repeat: Invest, invest, invest!

They preach this philosophy for good reason; investing is integral to building and maintaining wealth, and if you don’t invest, you probably won’t succeed financially.

Apprehension around investing is totally normal, especially if you’re new to it. But fortunately, there are ways to overcome the fear and get your investing life on track. Here’s what the experts recommend.

Research and Set Goals

Get started by setting aside some time to research investing strategies and set goals.

“I think part of what scares many people about investing is the uncertainty and not knowing where to start, so having a better idea of what you’re doing and common investment tactics or strategies can help things feel less overwhelming upfront,” said David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger.

“Establishing some goals regarding what you’d like to accomplish through investing can also be a great way to guide your initial choices,” Kemmerer said. “And I would definitely recommend setting both short- and long-term goals to get yourself started.”

Read This Book — At the Very Least

When starting out on your investing journey, take the time to educate yourself by reading easy-to-understand and deeply informative books on the matter of building and managing wealth.

Jay Zigmont, PhD, CFP, founder and CEO of Childfree Wealth, recommends picking up a copy of “The Simple Path to Wealth: Your road map to financial independence and a rich, free life” by JL Collins.

Start Small — Even With Just Your Retirement Plan

You don’t need a lot of money whatsoever to start investing. Take that to heart and start small — investing only a reasonable amount every week or month. You can even start by investing in your retirement plan.

“A great place to start investing is in your workplace retirement plan, if you have access to one, as the money is deducted from your paycheck and may be eligible for an employer matching contribution,” said Ashley Rittershaus, founder and financial planner at Curious Crow Financial Planning.

“If you don’t have a workplace retirement plan, you can consider opening a traditional IRA, Roth IRA or taxable brokerage account — based on your situation — and setting up an automatic transfer into the account,” Rittershaus said. “Set a goal to increase the amount of your contributions over time, as you become more comfortable with investing.”

Consider That You May Already Be Investing

You may already be investing and not even know it!

“If you have a 401(k) or other workplace retirement plan, you’ve likely already started investing,” Rittershaus said. “Many people don’t realize they’re investing, because they think investing means buying and selling stocks. If you have been investing in your workplace retirement plan, review how that process has felt to you and look to increase your contributions to meet your goals, if appropriate for your situation.”

Don’t Overcomplicate It

One major issue with investing is that people new to investing have a tendency to overcomplicate it and deem the stock market to be a space where you have to always be calculating and making moves.

But investing can be a lot easier than that — especially if you do it right.

“True investing success is best achieved with a Keep it Simple, Stupid (KISS) strategy,” said Robert R. Johnson, PhD, CFA, CAIA, professor of finance at Heider College of Business, Creighton University.

Embrace a Simple Investment Strategy

Implement a low-stress and easy-to-maintain investment strategy that will serve you for the long haul.

“People should invest in a low-fee, diversified equity index fund, and continue to invest consistently, whether the market is up, down or sideways,” Johnson said. “Dollar-cost averaging into an index mutual fund or ETF — that mimics a benchmark index like the S&P 500 — is a terrific lifelong strategy.

“Dollar-cost averaging is a simple technique that entails investing a fixed amount of money in the same fund or stock at regular intervals over a long period of time,” Johnson said.

Know Your Risk Tolerance

Don’t get in over your head. Only take on the risk you can safely carry.

“It’s important that your investments be aligned with how much risk you can tolerate,” Rittershaus said. “If you take on more risk than you can handle, you may find yourself panicking when the market drops and selling your investments at the worst time, losing money in the process.”

Know That Market Volatility Is Normal

It can be difficult to do, but it’s critical to understand that volatility is a normal part of investing.

“It can be scary to see your investment value go down, but it is all part of the normal market cycle,” Rittershaus said. “Over long periods of time, you can expect your investments to go up on average, as long as you are properly diversified. Just make sure to stick to your plan of staying invested through rough patches, and make sure you aren’t investing money you’ll need in the short term.”

Think of Investing as an Amateur Sport

Perhaps the key to successful investing is to think of it as an amateur sport. Johnson likens it to tennis.

“Investing is very similar to amateur tennis,” Johnson said. “The winner in an amateur tennis match is typically the player who makes the fewest mistakes, not the one who hits the most amazing ‘winners.’ If one can avoid making big mistakes — and that happens by not taking bets on individual speculative stocks — one can build true wealth in the long run.”

You might also think about how baseball works.

“In terms of a baseball analogy, the winning investor is often the consistent singles hitter and not the power hitter who swings for the fences,” Johnson said. “Those who constantly trade and make big bets run the risk of making big errors.”

Talk With a CFP

If you don’t know where to begin with investing or still have questions and/or anxieties, talk with a certified financial planner.

“If you want help learning, look for an advice-only, fee-only certified financial planner,” Zigmont said. “Advice-only CFP professionals are paid for their time on an hourly, project or subscription basis. Advice-only planners focus on helping you to learn how to do it yourself versus taking it over.”

