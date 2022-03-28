Scatec ASA: New CEO granted 10,000 options

Scatec ASA

Oslo, 28 March 2022: Reference is made to today’s stock exchange announcement that Terje Pilskog has been appointed CEO of Scatec ASA.

In accordance with the terms of the share-based programme for leading employees and reflective of the increase in his base salary, he has been granted an additional 10,000 options. Each share option gives the right to subscribe for and be allotted one share in Scatec ASA.

The strike price of the options is set to NOK 134.53 per share based on the volume weighted average share price over the ten last trading days preceding the grant date of 28 March 2022. The options will lapse if not exercised by 1 January 2026. The option grant is divided into three tranches whereby 1/3 vests each year over three years, with the first tranche vesting 1 January 2023.



About Scatec:

Scatec is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, that is accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long- term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants which currently have 3.5 GW of installed capacity in four continents. We are targeting 15 GW renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision: improving our future. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

