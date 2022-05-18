U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,928.51
    -160.34 (-3.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,536.12
    -1,118.47 (-3.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,427.20
    -557.32 (-4.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.97
    -69.33 (-3.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.27
    -3.13 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -0.31 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0482
    -0.0073 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8900
    -0.0780 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    -0.0141 (-1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1410
    -1.2170 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,142.94
    -575.84 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.92
    -18.76 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

Scatec ASA: Completed share buyback for Employee Share Purchase Programme

Scatec ASA
·1 min read
Scatec ASA
Scatec ASA

Oslo, 18 May 2022: Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Scatec ASA (“Scatec” or the “Company“) published on 16 May 2022 regarding initiation of a share buyback programme.

The Company has completed its share buyback programme. DNB Bank ASA has been engaged to carry out the buybacks on behalf of the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5.

The Company has acquired a total of 89,200 own shares at an average volume weighted price per share of NOK 93.7817. A report of all the transactions relating to the buy-back programme, in a detailed form and in an aggregated form is attached.

The shares acquired is used for the Company’s Employee Share Purchase Programme and sold to employees.

After the acquisition and sale to employees, Scatec does not own any shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com

About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. We are targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

This is information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling 3.9% heading into noontime trading Wednesday as retail sector earnings have been weaker than expected this week and the Federal Reserve is expected to further tighten the screws on the economy. There has also been an uptick in cases of COVID-19, which caused Apple to delay implementation of its three-days-in-the-office policy.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising Yet Again today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were 3.4% higher at 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the movie theater operator filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now owns a 6.8% stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI), which runs advertisements on movie theater screens. CEO Adam Aron has said he would be making more investments using the $1.8 billion in liquidity AMC has available, and a purchase like this is probably what most people had in mind. National CineMedia is a holding company whose sole purpose is to operate National CineMedia LLC (NCM), which distributes ads to theaters.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • 2 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were falling today as investors processed the disappointing quarterly financial results recently reported from two of Amazon's peers. Additionally, Amazon's stock was tumbling today as investors continued to worry about rising inflation and how the Federal Reserve's action in response to it could slow down the economy. As of 11:39 a.m. ET, Amazon's stock had fallen 5.4%.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Target, Walmart: 3 takeaways from 'a wild 48 hours in retail'

    Three takeaways from the brutal earnings results from retail giants Target and Walmart.

  • Better Buy: Palantir Technologies vs. Amazon

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both burned the bulls after their stocks hit all-time highs last year. Palantir's stock started trading at $10 after the data-mining firm went public via a direct listing in September 2020. Amazon's stock closed at an all-time high of $3,731.41 last July, but it subsequently tumbled to about $2,200 as investors fretted over its slowing e-commerce growth and rising expenses.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • 3 Stocks Up 25% to 65% That Are Still Smart Buys

    Most investors are seeing a lot of red right now. The Nasdaq Composite is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. When major indexes are down significantly, it means that many stocks are also sinking.

  • Why Dollar Tree, Tractor Supply, and BJ's Wholesale Club Stocks All Fell Today

    Wednesday was a rough day for investors in many retailing stocks. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO), and BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares each fell by more than 10% by 12:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 2.7% slump in the S&P 500. The retailing segment seemed to drive the decline in the wider market, and that pressure came from tough earnings news out of Target (NYSE: TGT), one of the industry's biggest players.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The tech sector lost its luster this year as rising interest rates sparked a rotation toward more conservative investments. Instead of blindly selling all of your tech stocks, you should simply stick with well-run blue-chip companies, which generate stable growth and plenty of cash while trading at reasonable valuations. Accenture is one of the world's largest IT service companies.

  • Crypto Rout: Another Stablecoin Falls After UST and Luna

    Cryptocurrency prices undermined by fears of recession. Tokens, which are supposed to reduce volatility, are collapsing.

  • Wells Fargo Bullish on These 2 Stocks for Over 50% Upside

    Inflation started taking off last year and is now near 40-year highs. Last week, the world’s major central banks took a pivot toward an anti-inflationary policy stance, bumping up interest rates in a move that was expected but also a cause for concern. While the prospect of central bank action to tame inflation is a net positive, the required interest rate bumps could also push the economy into recession. In the meantime, investors are busy waiting. Waiting for the next Fed move, and waiting for

  • 1 Stock Warren Buffett Likes Today vs. 1 Stock Cathie Wood Likes

    Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood, although widely different in their philosophies, are two of the world's most prominent investors today. Buffett is famously known for his value investing strategy, where he looks for companies that are unjustifiably cheap based on their intrinsic values. The star stock picker also prefers companies with wide economic moats, high dividend yields, and easy-to-understand business models.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 74% This Year That's a Screaming Buy Right Now

    A lousy year for growth stock investors keeps on getting worse. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is down a whopping 23% since the start of 2022. The global economy already had legs of jelly thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

  • 61 Billion Reasons to Buy Unity Software Stock

    What's more, the huge end-market opportunity the company is sitting on in real-time 3D content makes buying Unity stock a no-brainer following its big plunge. The impressive increase in revenue was driven by robust growth in customer spending.