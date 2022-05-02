Scatec ASA - Ex. dividend NOK 2.54 today

Scatec ASA

Issuer: Scatec ASA

Ex. date: 2 May 2022

Dividend amount: 2.54

Announced currency: NOK

Payment date: 12 May 2022





This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Issuer Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com



About Scatec

