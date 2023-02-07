Scatec ASA – Fixed income investor meetings

Release

Oslo, 7 February 2023: Scatec ASA ("Scatec") has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea and SpareBank 1 Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing Wednesday, 8 February 2023. A NOK 1bn (expected) senior unsecured green bond issue with a 4-year maturity may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. Net proceeds of the bond issue shall be applied towards eligible activities as set out in the Green Financing Framework.



Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our close to 800 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

