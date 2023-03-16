U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,886.08
    -5.85 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,697.16
    -177.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,451.99
    +17.94 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.74
    -17.21 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.79
    -0.82 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.40
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0602
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4170
    -0.0750 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3230
    -1.0270 (-0.77%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,881.04
    +7.92 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.70
    +9.08 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,362.67
    +18.22 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Release
·1 min read
Release
Release

Oslo, 16 March 2023: MMH Nysteen Invest AS, a company controlled by board member Maria Moræus Hanssen and related parties has on 16 March bought 3,030 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 66.11. After the transaction MMH Nysteen Invest AS owns 8,540 shares in Scatec ASA.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachment


Recommended Stories