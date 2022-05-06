Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Scatec ASA

Oslo,6 May 2022: Océmar AS, a company controlled by Terje Pilskog, CEO of Scatec ASA has on 6 May bought 30,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 90.6379. Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.









