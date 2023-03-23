Scatec makes first drawdown under non-recourse loan facility for Mendubim solar project in Brazil

Release

Oslo 23 March 2023: Scatec ASA has made the first drawdown under a USD 243 million non-recourse loan facility, to partly finance construction of the 531 MW Mendubim project in Brazil, after signing the loan documents in November 2022. The loan is provided by IDB Invest, part of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, Banco Santander, and BNP Paribas. Construction of the Mendubim solar power plant is continuing with high activity and according to plan, and the overall progress has reached 34 percent.

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our close to 800 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

