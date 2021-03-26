U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,910.00
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,594.00
    +93.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,793.75
    +23.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.50
    +15.30 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.75
    +1.19 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.18 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    -1.53 (-7.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3810
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,736.14
    +1,172.09 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.18
    +30.26 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,714.98
    +40.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Scatec publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020

Scatec ASA
·1 min read

26 March 2021: Scatec’s Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020 and the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report 2020 are attached to this release and available as online versions on https://annualreport2020.scatec.com/

For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR
Tel: +47 950 38 364, Ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:
Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy globally. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. In the first half of 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

    As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. One Canadian lender, Equitable Bank, also told Reuters it had seen a surge in deposits from Hong Kong just after the new law was introduced in June 2020.

  • Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

  • Turkish Stock Rout Has HSBC Seeing Positive Side to Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish stocks may be March’s worst performers globally after their rapid descent this week, but HSBC Securities is keeping its positive view because of increasingly attractive valuations.The stocks are “inexpensive enough to make one look for things that could go right, rather than things that could go wrong,” analysts including John Lomax and Cihan Saraoglu wrote in a report dated March 24. HSBC trimmed its overweight position on Turkish stocks on March 9, but said Wednesday it’s not cutting the weighting further.Turkish markets were pummeled after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s weekend firing of central bank governor Naci Agbal, whose November appointment encouraged investor optimism of a return to more orthodox monetary policy. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index has slumped more than 8% this week, dragging the price-to-estimated earnings multiple of its members to a record discount of 58% to emerging-market peers.The Istanbul benchmark is the worst-performing index in the world this month in dollar terms among 92 markets tracked by Bloomberg, aside from a gauge of Turkey’s 30 largest stocks. But, HSBC says the March slump isn’t purely down to domestic factors, given surging U.S. bond yields that damped appetite for riskier assets, and the analysts expect the country’s stocks to benefit as these conditions improve.The main Turkish index was 0.9% lower as of 3:18 p.m. in Istanbul.The potential for more dovish monetary policy following the change in central bank leadership increases the chance of higher growth, and earnings could be stronger rather than weaker, resulting in even cheaper valuations, the HSBC analysts said.HSBC selected grocery chain operator BIM, steelmaker Erdemir, conglomerates Koc Holding and Sabanci Holding, and lender Isbank as its five preferred Turkish stocks.Turkey’s lira is also the worst-performing emerging-market currency this month, after weakening 7% against the dollar. That could be a positive for companies with a significant portion of their business exposed to foreign markets.Members of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index of 49 stocks derive one-fifth of their revenue from outside the country, with eight of these companies sourcing less than than half of their revenue domestically, according to MSCI Economic Exposure data.(Adds benchmark BIST 100 Index performance, currency effect for companies in final paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Seven Charts That Show How Brexit Has Already Changed the City of London

    (Bloomberg) -- A month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Boris Johnson was asked whether he thought the finance industry would keep its rights to trade freely in the bloc. “I do, I do,” he told reporters. It was never that simple. Half a decade later, billions of dollars in assets and thousands of jobs have moved to the continent after the U.K. negotiated a bare-bones trade deal with the EU that largely sidelined finance, giving cities across the bloc the chance to lure firms in flux. While the two sides may be just about to ink an agreement to cooperate on financial regulation, neither expects the return of business as usual.European cities like Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris have each captured some of the shifts so far, although none has emerged as the clear winner yet. Some of these changes, like share trading volumes, happened overnight. In other areas, like jobs, it is more of a slow drift as firms and individuals try to work out which city in the evolving post-Brexit landscape suits them best. “We will have Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin all in the mix to take some part of the financial system,” Mairead McGuinness, the bloc’s commissioner for financial services told journalists in March. “Markets will decide that and are probably best placed to do that.”The situation remains fluid and the eventual outcome uncertain. The U.K. and EU are due to sign a memo of understanding at the end of March to cooperate on financial rules, which might smooth the path to greater access for British firms through so-called equivalence rulings in future. Some flows might change direction as the U.K. starts to set its own rules outside the single market, while areas key to London’s decades-long dominance as a financial center — including the clearing of trades — have proven sticky so far. “I don’t think you can create a financial center,” said Douglas Flint, chairman of U.K. fund manager Standard Life Aberdeen. “The EU’s challenge is one of where do you choose to locate such a center and how do you get other EU competing countries to cede whatever activities they host.”But if the first three months of 2021 are any indication, Brexit could remake financial centers across Europe in the coming years.Here’s what has happened so far:Share TradingEuropean equity markets opened on Jan. 4 to a once-in-generation, “big bang” shift. Nearly all of the trading volume in shares of European companies that was handled in in the U.K. bolted to the EU. London soon lost its crown to Amsterdam as the continent’s top place to buy and sell shares. Trading in Swiss equities, which had been blocked while Britain was a member of the EU, resumed in February, helping to increase business on U.K. platforms. Britain is now hoping to boost equity markets by making it easier for companies to go public in London.Swaps TradingLondon has long been a global center for interest rate swaps trading, recently beating out New York and cities across Europe and Asia. But the City took a hit to its dominance after the EU blocked firms based inside its borders from trading certain benchmark contracts on London-based platforms. Seeing a rupture in markets between the EU and U.K., some banks routed business to Wall Street instead, where both jurisdictions allow trading, although London is still a dominant player when off-facility trading is included.Derivatives ClearingOne key part of the financial market has yet to face much disruption: derivatives clearing. London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s clearinghouse, LCH, won a decision from the EU that allows it to handle European business through June 2022. The EU is making clear, though, that it wants the balance of power to shift, drawing more euro-denominated business inside its borders. The Bank of England has already vowed that the U.K. will resist any EU move to force business to relocate.Investment BankingInitial public offerings are another area where the Square Mile continues to overshadow its continental rivals. Listings in the U.K. are firmly on course for a record first quarter, with companies from bootmaker Dr. Martens to Russian discount retailer Fix Price raising a combined $7.2 billion pounds. That’s before the U.K. government’s proposed loosening of listing requirements takes effect.M&A bankers are also enjoying a bumper year. Foreign companies’ acquisitions in the U.K. have nearly tripled this year to $66 billion, a record for that time period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Takeovers of publicly-traded U.K. companies have risen more than sevenfold. This may reflect weakness rather than strength, however. British companies have become more vulnerable targets as the valuation gap between local stocks and other major markets widened over the past year.Jobs and AssetsFinance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the U.K. to the bloc, according to a study by consultancy EY. About 1.3 trillion pounds ($1.8 trillion) of assets are also on the move. Dublin has attracted the largest absolute numbers of firms of all types relocating to the bloc. Frankfurt and Paris have also been popular among larger firms like universal banks, investment banks and brokerages.Property PricesWhile tax changes and a comparatively sluggish U.K. economy have had the biggest impact on property prices, Brexit uncertainty and the migration of Brexit bankers may be exacerbating existing trends in property prices. Since the U.K. voted to leave the EU, London property prices have increased by 6%, compared to a fifth in Dublin and Amsterdam’s 40% rise. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 32365 Sets the Tone

    The direction of the June E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 32365.

  • Credit Suisse's Nigam Sees 5G Global Phenomenon in 2021, 2022

    Mar.25 -- Credit Suisse Head of Global Sector Research Manish Nigam discusses the 5G market and semiconductor industry. He speaks exclusively with Sophie Kamaruddin on the sidelines of Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference.

  • Enterprise Use Of Augmented Reality Burns A Path For Consumer Next-Gen Smart Glasses

    While consumer-focused companies work to develop smart glasses, Microsoft and Vuzix are making major strides with augmented reality headsets for enterprise applications.

  • GameStop Soars to Erase $4 Billion Hole as Meme Stocks Roar

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. rallied to erase its earnings-led slump as Reddit-favorite stocks surged and traders touted the company’s ongoing corporate transformation.The video-game retailer rallied 53% to $183.75, recouping all of its $4.3 billion drop after quarterly earnings failed to answer Wall Street’s most pressing questions on the company’s turnaround. Fellow retail darlings like movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and headphone maker Koss Corp. followed GameStop higher on Thursday.Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop have been a poster child for Reddit-armed retail traders looking to rally against short sellers. Thursday’s rally came amid a flood of trading activity, with more than 49 million shares changing hands -- almost three times the amount that has been traded in the past week.The company’s ongoing shake-up, led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, to make the retailer a tech heavyweight has continued to gain strength. The company announced a slew of new hires to help it re-shape its image and business on Tuesday, and Cohen has continued to replace members of its board with no plans to slow down.The company has made “significant changes” to its board since June 2020 and expects “to experience additional changes” at its annual meeting this year, GameStop said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, listing eight members would depart.The retailer reported a quarterly profit that missed the average analyst forecast despite expectations for new gaming consoles to fuel sales. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate, to mark the 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales. The results led to a 34% slump in the shares on Wednesday.(Updates with closing prices throughout, adds earnings details in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • Down $732 Billion, Chinese Tech Stocks Are Still Far From Cheap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bargain hunters may want to think twice before piling into China’s beaten-down technology stocks.While the industry rallied Friday on bets a $732 billion selloff in the biggest Chinese tech giants had gone too far, history suggests there’s room for more downside.Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and NetEase Inc. -- among the earliest Chinese tech companies to enter public markets -- still trade at valuations well above levels that marked the bottoms of the last two big downturns. The four stocks fetch an average 23 times projected earnings for the next 12 months, in line with the three-year average, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The ratio dropped to 19 in 2018 and 18 in March 2020.After soaring to record highs in February, Chinese tech stocks have tumbled in recent weeks due to a combination of rising interest rates and increased regulatory scrutiny in China and the U.S. For Kenny Wen, a wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co., it’s too early to declare an end to the rout even if some investors are jumping back in.“There are still many uncertainties,” Wen said. “Bond yields might keep climbing, Beijing may have more tightening measures and de-listings from the U.S. market is a possible scenario.”Earnings season has also done little to revive sentiment. Tencent dropped 2.8% on Thursday after its results were broadly in line with expectations, while brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and HSBC cut their share-price targets on Asia’s largest company for the first time in at least a year. Xiaomi Corp. shares sank even after posting a jump in profit.The Hang Seng Tech Index, whose members include many of China’s biggest tech giants, has plunged 26% from its February high, versus a 10% drop in Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index. Investors in mainland China, who accounted for about 40% of turnover in Tencent shares this year, have become net sellers of the stock in the past two days. Their purchases of other blue-chip technology stocks, including Xiaomi and Meituan, have also shrunk.“I would still be very cautious and selective in buying those technology stocks, since we’ve yet to confirm if it’s a real rally or just short-lived technical rebound,” said Jackson Wong, asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. “The outlook still looks uncertain.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Offshore galore! Wind farms go on the block as valuations spike

    European utilities are offering a slew of offshore wind farms, eager to cash in on high valuations as investors hungry for stable returns increasingly flock to the sector, people close to the matter said. Demand for such assets has surged as environmentally-conscious investors and industries such as oil and gas seek green power in order to meet goals to achieve net zero emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Denmark's Orsted, Switzerland's Axpo, Germany's EnBW and Sweden's Vattenfall are all marketing offshore wind assets that are either at project stage or completed, four people familiar with the matter said.

  • GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale

    Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp slumped 34% on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop shares remain up over 500% this year, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks. GameStop had previously decided against the move as it was restricted under U.S. financial regulations from selling shares because it had not yet updated investors on its earnings.

  • President Biden is considering major tax hikes — what would they mean for you?

    The proposed increases would help fund a $3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan.

  • Germany’s Central Bank Tests Blockchain Solution to Counter CBDCs

    The Bundesbank has been looking for settlement solutions that do not require a CBDC.

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • Ray Dalio says there's a bubble that's 'halfway' to the magnitude of 1929 or 2000

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio — who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates — in a new interview warned that the stock market is a bubble "halfway" to the magnitude of those which triggered historic market crashes like the dot-com bust and the Great Depression.

  • GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale

    Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp slumped 34% on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop shares remain up over 500% this year, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks. GameStop had previously decided against the move as it was restricted under U.S. financial regulations from selling shares because it had not yet updated investors on its earnings.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slips to $52K; All Eyes on Friday’s $6B Options Expiry

    “This is a time to make sure that you have some dry powder and are not overextended,” said one trader.

  • India Resumes Bankruptcy Filings Halted by Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- India allowed the resumption of bankruptcy filings, ending a year-old suspension created to protect firms from the impact of the virus pandemic, people with knowledge of the matter said.The law is in operation after an executive order halting bankruptcy proceedings expired on March 25, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is not public. The move follows a court ruling earlier this week that mandated banks to resume classifying bad debt, unwinding another pandemic-era measure.The two steps together will give investors a clearer sense of the impact of the pandemic on the asset quality of local banks. The resumption of bankruptcies also reopens avenues for lenders to collect soured debt from delinquent borrowers, allowing them more tools to manage one of the world’s worst bad loan piles.The Reserve Bank of India expects that 13.5% of outstanding loans at local lenders could turn sour by September from 7.5% a year earlier: that would be the highest level since 1999.The lifting of the halt comes even as a resurgence in virus cases threatens the nascent economic recovery. It could spark a wave of new insolvencies, pent up from last year when businesses were hurt by India’s first economic contraction in decades.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government last year halted the process of initiating most fresh insolvency proceedings to insulate cash-strapped borrowers hit by the pandemic for six months starting March 25, and that was extended twice during the year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Chief May Have Little Time to Repair Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- If the experience of Sahap Kavcioglu’s most recent predecessors is any indication, Turkey’s new central-bank chief has little time left to win back the trust of foreign-exchange traders -- or he may lose it forever.In the past three instances when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the governor, the reaction of the currency markets in the first week of the new incumbent’s tenure set the tone for his entire term. Which is why the lira’s plunge this week -- notwithstanding Kavcioglu’s pledge to maintain policy continuity -- is so telling.When Murat Cetinkaya was appointed in 2016, he struggled to reverse an erosion of central-bank credibility that led to an early slide in the lira he was never able to reverse. Murat Uysal suffered a similar experience when he took over in 2019. But when Naci Agbal was appointed last November, he managed to reassure markets almost immediately that he was ready to enact the rate increases needed to tackle inflation. The lira rallied more than any other currency that week, and went on to post the world’s best performance during his term.If that pattern is any indication, traders may have already returned their verdict on Kavcioglu, seeing him as an Erdogan loyalist who will quickly ease policy in line with the president’s view that higher borrowing costs stoke inflation rather than control it. The lira has tumbled about 9% since he took over late last week, signaling concern that Turkey has lapsed back into the vagaries of the past five years, a period marked by currency meltdowns, rising inflation and negative real yields.TURKEY REACT: Cut You Lose Lira, Hike You Lose Central Bank JobKavcioglu sought to reassure markets on Sunday, pledging to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability and to stick to the central bank’s scheduled rate-setting meetings. On Tuesday though, Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, appeared to dial that back, reiterating the president’s desire for lower interest rates.Still, the new governor promised to stick to the single interest-rate framework adopted by his predecessor, state news agency Anadolu reported, citing a meeting between the monetary authority and commercial lenders on Wednesday.When trading began on Monday, the lira lost as much as 15% and ended the day about 8% weaker. One-week borrowing costs surged to a 100%, options volatility jumped to the highest since September 2018 and short traders raised wagers against Istanbul stocks.Erdogan refrained from comments about overhauling the central bank on Wednesday, bringing signs of relative calm to Turkish markets. The lira was little-changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, and the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index closed 2.6% higher.Turkey Spoils Emerging Bond Auctions, But No 2018 Contagion SeenPressure on central-bank chiefs to keep interest rates at, or close to all-time lows has already made Turkey an investment laggard. As the nation’s real yields flipped between world-beating highs and less than zero, the lira has missed out on a revival of confidence in emerging markets. Flows into the world’s developing economies have increased 29% in the past five years, while Turkey’s have declined 54%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.To be sure, borrowing costs in Turkey aren’t just a function of the multiple benchmark rates the nation has used from time to time. The weighted average cost of funding to banks has been more influential in allowing the central bank to tighten policy without outright hikes. By that measure, governors have created a more hawkish environment than the official rates suggest.Murat Cetinkaya (April 11, 2016 -- July 6, 2019)A member of the rate-setting panel before being elevated to the governorship, Murat Cetinkaya was seen as something of a compromise between the lower-rate school favored by Erdogan and the market-friendly approach advocated by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. But that brief period of calm evaporated as Erdogan quickly reasserted his influence over policy. A failed coup against the president just three months after Cetinkaya’s appointment didn’t help. The governor did tighten funding conditions in the first two years of his tenure, before the 2018 currency crisis prompted him to enact outright increases.But by then, the market appeared to have judged Cetinkaya a slow mover. His subsequent resolve, in which he oversaw 1,650 basis points of rate hikes, failed to restore his credibility, and when he was eventually removed, the lira had lost almost half its value.Murat Uysal (July 6, 2019 -- November 7, 2020)Turkey’s central bank had been on hold for months when Murat Uysal took over, and authorities had relied on fiscal stimulus to ride out the country’s first recession in a decade. Still, the specter of a double-dip recession was looming and the government wanted to kick-start growth by lowering interest rates as inflation was cooling. All this limited Uysal’s room for maneuver.Despite a promise to pursue independence from the government, Uysal didn’t enjoy the unqualified confidence of traders as he enacted stealth increases rather than lift the benchmark rate, deployed reserves and used state banks to support the lira. As inflation eased, he delivered a net 1,375 basis points of rate cuts. At the end of his tenure, the lira had lost a third of its value as global market turmoil triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic further pressured the currency.Naci Agbal (November 7, 2020 -- March 20, 2021)Naci Agbal’s term was a veritable honeymoon for traders as he simplified interest-rate policy, making it more predictable. A former finance minister and a household name in the country, Agbal had no prior experience of monetary policy. Yet he was seen as a welcome antidote to Uysal’s dovishness. And as Erdogan pledged to embrace more orthodox policies, confidence in the central bank’s ability to keep rates aligned with economic conditions soared.Agbal delivered 875 basis points of rate hikes during his four-month governorship, including a larger-than-expected 200 basis-point increase last Thursday. That day may have marked a high-point in confidence in the period since the 2016 coup attempt. The following day, he was fired.(Adds Kavcigolu’s pledge in sixth paragraph, updates Wednesday’s lira and stock moves in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.