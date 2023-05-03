SCB 10X Partners with Bloomberg for Fourth REDeFiNE Tomorrow Virtual Summit
BANGKOK, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ -- SCB 10X (https://scb10x.com/), the digital technology investment arm of SCBX Group, announced today the return of its annual REDeFiNE Tomorrow 2023. The global DeFi & Web 3.0 Virtual Summit will be held virtually May 25th -26th. Partnering with Bloomberg, the global leader in business and financial information, the event will bring together an all-star lineup of renowned industry innovators and changemakers from across the world focused on building and expanding the digital asset ecosystem.
Providing guests with the opportunity to hear from thought leaders on topics related to DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 and more, the conference will host over 30 sessions from world class speakers. Viewers can watch the broadcast on Bizzabo, and Bloomberg Live.
This years all-star lineup includes but is not limited to: Michael Shaulov, Co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks; Robert Leshner, Founder and CEO of Compound; Sunny Aggarwal, Co-founder of Osmosis Labs; Kain Warwick, Founder of Synthetix; Stani Kulechov, Founder and CEO of Aave Companies; and Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder and CEO of Circle.
"This year has been challenging for the digital asset industry, but we have also seen continual growth and innovation across the board," said Mukaya (Tai) Panich, CEO and Chief Venture and Investment Officer at SCB 10X. "Despite the past year's bear market, the industry has continued to innovate and create new opportunities, improving the space as a whole. We have little doubt that 2023 will see further developments in Web3 and DeFi despite the current tumultuous times, and it is our hope that this year's virtual summit will create inspiration for innovation and entrepreneurship among the audiences."
Last year's event, held over two days, brought in 40 speakers to an audience of 2,160 registered viewers. To register for the event, please visit: https://events.bizzabo.com/REDeFiNETomorrow2023.
The full line of of speakers are listed below:
Michael Gronager, CEO & Co-founder of Chainalysis
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO & Co-founder of Ripple
Michael Shaulov, CEO & Co-founder of Fireblocks
Robert Leshner, CEO & Co-founder of Compound
Sergey Gorbunov, CEO & Co-founder of Axelar
Steven Goldfeder, CEO & Co-founder of Arbitrum
Wayne Chang, CEO & Co-founder of Spruce
David Tse, CEO & Co-founder of Babylon
Sreeram Kanna, CEO & Co-founder of Eigenlayer
Michael Wu, CEO & Co-founder of Amber Group
Darius Sit, Founder & CIO of QCP Capital
Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos, CEO & Founder of Metrika
Alon Muroch, CEO & Co-founder of SSV
Anand Gomes, CEO & Co-founder of Paradigm
Michael Egorov, CEO & Co-founder of Curve
Konstantin Lonashuk, CEO & Co-founder of Lido
Collin Myers, CEO & Co-founder of Obol Labs
Mustafa Al-Bassam, CEO & Co-founder of Celestia
Sunny Aggarwal, CEO & Co-founder of Osmosis
Tal Zackon, CEO & Co-founder of Tres Finance
Diogo Monica, CEO & Co-founder of Anchorage
Jeremy Allaire, CEO & Co-founder of Circle (USDC)
Anton Katz, CEO & Co-founder of Talos
Tarun Chitra, CEO & Co-founder of Gauntlet
Kain Warwick, Founder of Synthetix
Bryan Pellegrino, CEO & Co-founder of Layerzero
Vipul Ved Prakash, CEO & Co-founder of Together
Paul Veradittakit, Managing Partner at Pantera Capital
Min Teo, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Ethereal Ventures
Gabby Dizon, CEO & Co-founder of Yield Guild Game
Stani Kulechov, CEO & Co-founder of Aave
Alex Svanevik, CEO & Co-founder of Nansen
Sebastien Borget, COO & Co-founder of The Sandbox
Mathias Imbach, Group CEO & Co-founder of Sygnum
Rudy Lee, CEO of ZTX
Tascha Punyaneramitdee, CEO & Co-founder of Alpha Venture DAO
To learn more, please visit: https://scb10x.com/
About SCB 10X
SCB 10X Co., Ltd. is a holding company of the SCBX Group, and was established in January 2020 with a "moonshot mission" to achieve exponential growth through technology innovation and investment with a focus on disruptive technology, Digital Asset, Blockchain, Web3 & AI, via its two arms: Venture Capital and Venture Builder. For more information, please visit https://scb10x.com/.
About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.
