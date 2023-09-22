Is SCC Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SCC) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

With its stock down 14% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard SCC Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SCC). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SCC Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SCC Holdings Berhad is:

3.1% = RM1.4m ÷ RM46m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of SCC Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

It is quite clear that SCC Holdings Berhad's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 4.1%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 30% seen by SCC Holdings Berhad was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared SCC Holdings Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 16% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is SCC Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is SCC Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 62% (implying that 38% of the profits are retained), most of SCC Holdings Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. You can see the 5 risks we have identified for SCC Holdings Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, SCC Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, SCC Holdings Berhad's performance is quite a big let-down. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into SCC Holdings Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

