SCCE & HCCA Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

·3 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) & Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to its Board of Directors effective November 1, 2022, and the re-election of one existing board member to a new term.

(PRNewsfoto/SCCE)
(PRNewsfoto/SCCE)

The SCCE & HCCA Board of Directors is comprised of 20 individuals and represents a diverse group of compliance and ethics professionals who are dedicated to championing ethical practices and compliance standards in the community by providing oversight and leadership for the association. Visit the SCCE and HCCA websites to learn more about its mission.

SCCE & HCCA's two new board members are:

  • Meric C. Bloch, J.D., CCEP-F®, Global Head of Investigations, Booking Holdings, Inc.

Meric holds the Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional Fellow (CCEP-F) certification, serves on the faculty of the SCCE's Basic Compliance and Ethics Academy, and is a co-presenter for the Conducting Compliance Investigations workshops. Meric is the author of three books on investigations: Workplace Investigations: Techniques and Strategies for Investigators and Compliance Officers; Investigative Interviewing; and The First Information Is Almost Always Wrong.  He also co-wrote a chapter in The Complete Compliance & Ethics Manual.

  • Judith W. Spain, J.D., CCEP®, Compliance Collaborative Program Consultant, Georgia Independent Colleges Association

Judy holds the CCB Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional (CCEP) certification, has authored two higher education compliance books, and authored Compliance Risk Assessment: An Introduction, published by SCCE. She served as CECO and General Counsel for a regional public and a private institution. Judy has spoken at SCCE conferences and has authored articles for Compliance & Ethics Professional® (CEP) magazine.

The current board member who was elected to a new term is Greg Triguba, J.D., CCEP®, CCEP-I®, Principal, Compliance Integrity Solutions.

"I'm excited to have three individuals who have contributed so much to the profession and to our association join or return to the board, bringing years of experience and perspective to the strategy, oversight and decision-making processes of the board," said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA.

About SCCE & HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) was founded in 1996 to serve the healthcare compliance profession and expanded in 2004 with the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) to serve the global compliance and ethics community across all industries. In 2011, HCCA incorporated with SCCE to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). With a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries, SCCE & HCCA is the largest association furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE & HCCA exists to champion ethical practice and compliance standards and to provide the necessary training, publications, certifications, and other resources for ethics and compliance professionals.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977
Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scce--hcca-welcomes-two-new-members-to-its-board-of-directors-301665271.html

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) & Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)

