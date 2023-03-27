U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.27
    +14.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,502.29
    +264.76 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,775.94
    -48.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.17
    +16.25 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.24
    +2.98 (+4.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.40
    -29.40 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    -0.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5240
    +0.1440 (+4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6090
    +0.9080 (+0.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,018.19
    -803.88 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.01
    -19.44 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Scenera and Blaize® Demonstrate Scenera's AI Topology Management (SATM) Service for Hybrid Cloud Solutions, in Collaboration with Marketplace on AITRIOS™, at ISC West 2023

PR Newswire
·3 min read

MAIstro utilizes Blaize-powered edge and cloud AI computing platforms in retail and facility management applications for end users

PALO ALTO, Calif., Mach 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenera and Blaize® are showcasing Scenera's AI Topology Management (SATM) service, MAIstro as a part of Sony Semiconductor Solutions' Marketplace on AITRIOS™ at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West) 2023 in Las Vegas from March 28-31.

Scenera Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scenera)
Scenera Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scenera)

MAIstro provides customers with distributed and balanced AI analytics that can be carried out across both edge devices and the cloud. This system makes use of customer-driven machine learning operations (MLOps) for retraining AI models with their own data. Furthermore, customers can create event and data dashboards to support their business intelligence applications.

AITRIOS is an edge AI sensing platform that enables retailers and development partners to deploy visual AI solutions at scale, and MAIstro's smart building applications and real-time event detection capabilities will be powered by Blaize's edge and cloud computing platforms offered industry-wide globally.

Scenera's MAIstro powered by Blaize can be experienced at Booth #32075 located in the Emerging Tech Pavilion at ISC West this year.

"Customers in retail and facility management industries are seeking hybrid cloud solutions for their AIoTs with balanced performance in accuracy, latency and cost. The solution offered by Scenera and Blaize effectively addresses customers' needs," said Eita Yanagisawa of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. "This offering will be available from marketplace on AITRIOS™ for customers in multiple industries globally."

Blaize's technology can power both edge and cloud computing platforms, which offers a solution for SSS and its customers to achieve cost-effective and high-performance IoT event and data management systems. With Blaize's balanced AI analytic computing, MAIstro provides customized machine learning operations workflows that can be tailored to retrain and optimize analytics, thereby increasing efficiency.

"The Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP®) and Blaize AI Studio™ enable video analytics solutions providers, such as Scenera, to benefit from state-of-the-art technology at the lowest total cost of ownership, with the added flexibility of deployment in both edge and cloud environments," said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and Co-founder of Blaize.  "Blaize's methodology facilitates optimized tradeoffs between cost and performance for AI workloads. By leveraging this technology, Scenera can achieve an optimal balance of cost and performance for the AI components of their IoTs, event processing, and data management systems."

About Scenera
Scenera is forging a new standard data platform for the AIoT industry, by combining an open and flexible architecture with an intelligent scene-based data pipeline. The result is a paradigm shift from simple streaming data to rich scene data information that enables new and powerful analytical capabilities. For more information, please visit www.scenera.net.

About Blaize
Blaize is a leading provider of a proprietary purpose-built, full-stack hardware architecture, and low-code, no-code software platform that enables edge AI processing solutions at the network's edge for computing in multiple large and rapidly-growing markets. For more information, please visit www.blaize.com.

About AITRIOS™
"AITRIOS" is an edge AI sensing platform by Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation and AITRIOS is the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.
Visit : https://www.sony-semicon.co.jp/e/

MEDIA CONTACTS
Lydia You | Scenera, Inc.
lydia@scenera.net

Leo Merle | Blaize, Inc.
leo.merle@blaize.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scenera-and-blaize-demonstrate-sceneras-ai-topology-management-satm-service-for-hybrid-cloud-solutions-in-collaboration-with-marketplace-on-aitrios-at-isc-west-2023-301781667.html

SOURCE Scenera

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Might Block AI Rivals From Using Bing Search

    Microsoft (MSFT) reportedly cautions rival search engines that it may cut off access to its Internet-search data if they continue using it to develop their own AI chat products.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Putin and Xi’s plot to control the internet will leave the West in the dust

    When President Xi whispered a few sweet nothings into Vladimir Putin’s ear last week, it was a private exchange that they wanted everyone to hear.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Banking Crisis

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the Nasdaq. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Silicon Valley Loses a Giant

    Semiconductor maker Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who pioneered a theory on the technological evolution of computer chips, died on March 24 at the age of 94.

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Amid 5G Wireless Network Edge?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback underway.

  • Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT, sees grim outlook

    EU police force Europol on Monday warned about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT in phishing attempts, disinformation and cybercrime, adding to the chorus of concerns ranging from legal to ethical issues. "As the capabilities of LLMs (large language models) such as ChatGPT are actively being improved, the potential exploitation of these types of AI systems by criminals provide a grim outlook," Europol said as it presented its first tech report starting with the chatbot. "ChatGPT's ability to draft highly realistic text makes it a useful tool for phishing purposes," Europol said.

  • Twitter Source Code Leak Turns Into Hunt for the Perpetrator

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter is trying to hunt down the person who leaked proprietary source code that was published online until last week.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe code, which forms the basis for the web service’s platform and internal tools, was posted on Gi

  • IBM Unveils Quantum Computing Research Center in Spain

    In collaboration with Fundacion Ikerbasque, IBM recently announced the launch of the Quantum Computational Center in Spain to accelerate quantum research.

  • Microsoft rebuilt Teams from the ground up, promises 2x faster performance

    Teams, Microsoft's Slack rival, has always had a bit of a reputation for being slow and resource-hungry. Given that it always felt like Microsoft hurried the service's launch to respond to the success of Slack, that's maybe no surprise. Microsoft calls this a "reimagining of Teams from the ground up" and promises that the new application will feature twice the performance, all while only using half as much memory as before.

  • Will Verizon (VZ) Subscriber Base Benefit From Free Offers?

    Verizon's (VZ) promotional offer is likely to entice users who would prefer to enjoy the premium 5G network experience without any contractual obligations.

  • Microsoft’s redesigned Teams app is faster and less of a memory hog

    The redesigned Teams is twice as fast at launching and starting video chats.

  • Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday. Many U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app, alleging the app could be used for data collection, content censorship and harm to children's mental health.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Tesla stock rises on bullish Barclay's delivery forecast

    Tesla shares are on the move higher as Barclays sees bullish signs for the EV-maker’s first quarter performance. Ina note this morning, analyst Dan Levy projects Tesla delivering 425K vehicles globally in Q1, beating what Barclays sees as consensus estimates of 420K vehicles - and that beat could be a another catalyst for the stock. Levy also sees some upside to production as well, writing “we believe commentary on the pace of production likely implies some upside, which we assume will be ~430k units in the quarter.”

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About First Republic (FRC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to First Republic (FRC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.