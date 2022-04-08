Scented Candles Market size to increase by USD 1.46 billion | APAC to occupy 34% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scented candles market size is set to grow by USD 1.46 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.36% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Scented Candles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global scented candles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the scented candles market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. are identified as some of the dominant players in the market.

Increasing investment in household interiors, the growing home decor market, and the diversified product portfolio of key vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Geography

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The expansion of offline retail stores in local and regional markets will be driving the growth of the segment over the forecast period. In addition, the adoption of the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy by vendors to enhance sales from offline distribution channels will further accelerate the segment's growth.

By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 34% of the global market share. Increasing consumer preferences and spending on aesthetic home fragrances will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. China is the major market for scented candles in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Countries such as the US, the UK, France, and Brazil will also emerge as prominent markets for scented candles during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist scented candles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the scented candles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the scented candles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scented candles market vendors

Scented Candles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

