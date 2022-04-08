Scented Candles Market size to increase by USD 1.46 billion | APAC to occupy 34% market share | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scented candles market size is set to grow by USD 1.46 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.36% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The global scented candles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the scented candles market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. are identified as some of the dominant players in the market.
Increasing investment in household interiors, the growing home decor market, and the diversified product portfolio of key vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
Distribution Channel
Geography
By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The expansion of offline retail stores in local and regional markets will be driving the growth of the segment over the forecast period. In addition, the adoption of the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy by vendors to enhance sales from offline distribution channels will further accelerate the segment's growth.
By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 34% of the global market share. Increasing consumer preferences and spending on aesthetic home fragrances will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. China is the major market for scented candles in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Countries such as the US, the UK, France, and Brazil will also emerge as prominent markets for scented candles during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist scented candles market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the scented candles market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the scented candles market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scented candles market vendors
Scented Candles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.46 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.36
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, France, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
