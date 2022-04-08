U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Scented Candles Market size to increase by USD 1.46 billion | APAC to occupy 34% market share | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scented candles market size is set to grow by USD 1.46 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.36% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Scented Candles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Free Sample Now to know more about the report coverage.

The global scented candles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the scented candles market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. are identified as some of the dominant players in the market.

Increasing investment in household interiors, the growing home decor market, and the diversified product portfolio of key vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy our full report to uncover successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors. Request a Free Sample Report

Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The expansion of offline retail stores in local and regional markets will be driving the growth of the segment over the forecast period. In addition, the adoption of the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy by vendors to enhance sales from offline distribution channels will further accelerate the segment's growth.

By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 34% of the global market share. Increasing consumer preferences and spending on aesthetic home fragrances will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. China is the major market for scented candles in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Countries such as the US, the UK, France, and Brazil will also emerge as prominent markets for scented candles during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist scented candles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the scented candles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the scented candles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scented candles market vendors

Related Reports:

Decorative Candles Retail Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Home Fragrances Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Scented Candles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, France, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bolsius International BV

  • Bridgewater Candle Co.

  • Diptyque SAS

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • Nest Fragrances LLC

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

  • ScentAir Technologies LLC

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scented-candles-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-1-46-billion--apac-to-occupy-34-market-share--technavio-301520087.html

SOURCE Technavio; Technavio

