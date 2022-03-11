U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,259.52
    -18.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,174.07
    -112.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.96
    -125.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.44
    +1.42 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.10
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.23
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3090
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.3310
    +0.2010 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,304.42
    -2,536.61 (-6.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.07
    +0.55 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,329.44
    -360.96 (-1.41%)
     

Scepter Holdings, Inc., Developer of Adapti AI Influencer Software, Completes Significant Milestone in Development of Adapti To Incorporate Social Media Discussion Data

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRZL

Scepter Extends Adapti by Incorporating Social Media Discussions in Influencer Analysis

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, has completed another significant milestone in the development of Adapti, its artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analysis platform. The team has extended the scope of the data analysis efforts to incorporate data from social media discussions into the influencer data set.

One of the goals behind Adapti is to intelligently match products to influencers. In identifying the right influencers for our client's products, it became apparent that we need to better understand the individual influencer's audience. There are a high number of influencers on social media with a large number of followers, however, having a large follower count is not a surefire indicator of promotional success. We have enhanced Adapti's capabilities to review the conversations an influencer's post stimulate, in order to better identify the types of posts that may indicate promotional success. This advance enables us to filter out influencers that are not compatible with client needs.

"We are emboldened by this latest development and believe it will help us provide greater value to our clients." stated Robert Van Boerum, Chairman.

Adapti leverages product and influencer data to identify correlations between product sales, search data, and influencer performance data. The company looks forward to marketing Adapti as a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) platform to match brands and influencers.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:
775-375-1500
info@scepterbrands.com

SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692641/Scepter-Holdings-Inc-Developer-of-Adapti-AI-Influencer-Software-Completes-Significant-Milestone-in-Development-of-Adapti-To-Incorporate-Social-Media-Discussion-Data

Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' Big Bet Looks Like It Paid Off

    This steel company has transformed itself over the past few years in ways that have been great for investors. But can the good times last?

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Is Viatris Stock in Trouble?

    Is the business really in as much trouble as it seems, or are investors overreacting, making Viatris a potentially appealing contrarian buy today? Viatris reported its year-end results on Feb. 28, and the numbers didn't necessarily look horrible. In its earnings release, Viatris also announced that it would be selling its biosimilars to Biocon Biologics for more than $3.3 billion in pre-tax consideration, calling it "the first in a series of expected initiatives anticipated to unlock up to an additional $6 billion in pre-tax proceeds by the end of 2023."

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles As Covid-Related Business Dissipates

    DocuSign stock plunged after its January-quarter earnings met estimates and revenue topped views while guidance fell short.

  • Rivian stock falls after quarterly results

    Rivian (RIVN) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday after the closing bell. Shares of the EV startup fell as much as 10% immediately following the release.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Oracle stock boomerangs after forecast and a knowing laugh about TikTok

    After Oracle Corp. Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz offered an in-line forecast and Larry Ellison knowingly laughed when asked about storing TikTok's data in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, the software company's shares rebounded from a steep after-hours post-earnings decline.

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Rivian’s $117 Billion Wipeout Turns Sell-Side Fans Into Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s embrace of Rivian Automotive Inc., last year’s electric-vehicle startup darling, is waning already as the company has lost about $117 billion in market value in just four months. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says 40,000 Evacuated, Attacks PersistChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanU.S

  • Rivian stock falls more than 12% after EV maker loses more than $2 billion, trims production targets

    Rivian Automotive Inc. stock fell more than 12% late Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and said that supply-chain snags and other problems persist.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

    Rival Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported a $0.5 per-share loss for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. Reports on JD's loss blamed a slowing Chinese economy and weak consumer spending in the Middle Kingdom; both of these are trends that reinforce Alibaba's own assessment of slowing consumer spending, reported last month, and also confirm that the trend has continued for at least another month. Alibaba is arguably one of the strongest Chinese tech companies in existence, yet its share price is down 58% over the last 52 weeks.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • 5 things that need to happen before the stock market rebounds: Strategist

    Zor Capital Managing Director Joe Fahmy and KeyAdvisors Group's Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss growth stocks amid the Fed's interest rate hikes and Russia-Ukraine pressures, planning around volatile risk, and investing patiently when the market dips.

  • Is Novavax's Biggest Catalyst Ever Just Ahead?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported a string of good news since late last year. Novavax has shipped doses, and healthcare facilities around the world are administering them. The vaccine is showing efficacy against omicron and other variants.