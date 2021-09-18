U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,357.39
    +293.57 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Sceptre Ventures Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Sceptre Ventures Inc.("Sceptre" and/or the "Company") (TSXV:SVP.H) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission have revoked the cease trade order issued against the Company on November 4, 2020 (the "Cease Trade Order").

The Company is in the process of applying for reinstatement of trading of its common shares on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

For more information regarding the Cease Trade Order, please see the Company's news releases dated October 15, 2020 and October 29, 2020 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile.

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the Exchange's CPC policy.

For Further Information:

Suite 1501 - 128 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8, Canada
Tel: 604-688-4219
Email: mitch@sceptreventures.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about the Company's application for reinstatement of trading of its common shares on the NEX Board of the Exchange. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: (i) the Company's inability to resume trading on the Exchange; and (ii) other risks and uncertainties identified as risk factors in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. The Company cannot assure that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Sceptre Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664655/Sceptre-Ventures-Announces-Revocation-of-Cease-Trade-Order

Recommended Stories

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Popped Today

    In twin notes covered by StreetInsider.com yesterday, space analysts at both Cowen and Jefferies Group reiterated their confidence in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) stock as an investment. As Cowen explained in a note that included a lowering of its price target on Virgin Galactic, while "we acknowledge near-term setbacks" -- in the form of an Federal Aviation Administration investigation into a flight plan deviation in Sir Richard Branson's July 11 flight to space, and a subsequent delay of a planned Italian Air Force mission due to a manufacturing defect in one of Virgin's spaceplane parts -- "we continue to view SPCE as an important leader in the commercial space flight industry." Arguing that Virgin's setbacks are "near term" in nature, Cowen insisted the stock should still trade above its current price, and lowered its price target only to $30 a share.

  • Wall Street yawns as China property giant nears default: What investors need to know

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, faces defaul next week. So far, global investors have shrugged off the event, but they should be paying attention.

  • Market Recap: Friday, September 17

    Stocks fell on Friday as traders continued to digest a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy. Jim Smigiel, Chief Investment Officer at SEI and Shannon Seery, Wells Fargo Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • Americans Haven’t Been This Down on Housing Market Since 1982

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time Americans were this turned off by the U.S. housing market, borrowing costs were over five times the current rate. The share of people who think now is a good time to buy a home fell in September to 29%, extending the plunge from March when the proportion was more than twice as high, data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed Friday. It’s also the smallest chunk of respondents since 1982.Back then, the average for a 30-year fixed rate mortga

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Hedge Funds are Selling These 10 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks hedge funds are selling amid crackdowns. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Hedge Funds are Selling These 5 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns. The stocks of major China-based companies that trade on exchanges in the United States have […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Dow Jones Dips As White House Raises Recession Fears; Elon Musk Praises China Rivals, Tesla Slips; Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple stock continued to dip. The White House warned of a recession. Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised its China rivals.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20. More individual investors are investing in the stock market with the popularity of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Retail investors […]

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Are Sliding While Ocugen Is Rising

    Investors are nervous about a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meeting and optimistic about a World Health Organization decision.

  • Costco’s stock set up to fall after earnings, and that’s the time to buy it, analyst says

    Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. are likely to dip after the membership-based warehouse retail giant reports earnings, but that when investors should buy, said long-time bullish analyst Rupesh Parikh at Oppenheimer.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • Why Zoom Video Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is trading higher Friday after the Institutional Shareholder Services recommended to vote against the company's proposed bid to acquire Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN). “The all-stock deal exposes Five9 shareholders to a more volatile stock whose growth prospects have become less compelling as society inches towards a post-pandemic environment," the Institutional Shareholder Services said. Zoom Video provides a communications platform that connects people thro

  • Tesla’s Musk Calls Chinese EV Rivals ‘the Most Competitive in the World’

    Elon Musk calls China's auto makers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Rebound Fizzles, What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day , the market rally is at a turning point. What should investors do now?

  • If there were a ‘Big Three’ of electric vehicle makers, who would join Tesla?

    Some EV companies have confirmed that no revenue will be forthcoming for the rest of this year, raising questions about who will survive and thrive in the space.

  • Jim Cramer Puts His Foot Down Again on NIO

    One caller during Wednesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money asked Jim Cramer about NIO Inc. : "Pass, pass, hard pass. I'm not fooling around anymore," was his answer. We reviewed the charts of NIO back on July 9 when Cramer was also quizzed about NIO on Mad Money.