U.S. markets open in 8 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,098.50
    -22.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,755.00
    -157.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,514.25
    -90.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.70
    -11.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.40
    +0.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    -3.0380 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -24.79 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2492
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8520
    +0.9510 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,524.75
    -1,672.82 (-5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.22
    -38.34 (-5.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,055.45
    +139.56 (+0.50%)
     

SCG Cell Therapy And A*STAR's IMCB Collaborate To Accelerate Clinical Translation of Immune Cell-based Therapy

·4 min read

  • The collaboration agreement works toward accelerating the study of SCG's immunotherapy pipeline and candidates such as CAR-T, TCR-T therapies, antibodies, and vaccines.

  • SCG will contribute its proprietary technologies to the therapeutic development of immune cell-based therapy candidates.

  • The collaboration further strengthens ties between SCG and A*STAR to advance science and translate innovative technology into clinical development.

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd ("SCG"), a leading biotechnology company, today announces that they have signed a collaboration agreement with A*STAR's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) to accelerate the clinical translation of its cell-based immunotherapy pipeline.

In this collaboration, SCG will contribute its proprietary technologies to the therapeutic development of immune cell-based therapy candidates such as CAR-T, TCR-T therapies, antibodies, and vaccines. IMCB will contribute expertise on in-vivo drug testing and development platforms based on humanized preclinical test platform technologies led and developed by Dr. Qingfeng Chen, IMCB's Senior Principal Investigator

Immunotherapy is a form of treatment that uses the power of the body's immune system to prevent, control, and eliminate diseases. It has led to major treatment breakthroughs for a number of diseases and cancers. The global market for immunotherapy drugs is projected to surpass around US$204.4 billion by 20251.

"We are pleased to extend our collaboration with IMCB and further strengthen our ties with A*STAR to advance science and translate the innovative technology into clinical development," said Frank Wang, Chief Executive Officer of SCG Cell Therapy.

"This research collaboration expands our capabilities in cell therapies, and underscores the value of public-private partnerships that play an important role in translating scientific discoveries into  new therapeutics for improved health outcomes. We look forward to working closely with SCG to develop better treatments to address cancers with unmet clinical need," said Prof. Wanjin Hong, Executive Director of IMCB, A*STAR.

This new collaboration extends SCG's partnership with A*STAR. In November 2021, SCG acquired induced pluripotent stem cell" (iPSC) technology from A*STAR for off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy development. In March 2022, the company also announced a collaboration with A*STAR's Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) to advance antibody development for infectious diseases and cancer treatments.

About SCG Cell Therapy

SCG is a leading biotechnology company focusing on the development of novel immunotherapies in infections and its associated cancers. The company targets the most common cancer-causing infections: helicobacter pylori, human papillomavirus, and hepatitis B, and develops a broad and unique pipeline of T cell therapies, antibodies, and therapeutic vaccines against infections and to prevent and cure its associated cancers. Established and headquartered in Singapore, SCG combines regional advantages in Singapore, China and Germany, covering the entire value chain from innovative drug research and discovery, manufacturing, clinical development and commercialization. SCG collaborates with leading scientists and researchers to bring first-in-class and best-in-class medical products/technologies to enhance innovation in medical product development.

For more information about SCG, please visit us at http://www.scgcell.com/

About A*STAR's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB)

The vision of Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) is to be a premier cell and molecular biology institute which addresses the mechanistic basis of human diseases and its mission is to conduct cutting-edge discovery research in disease pathways; to groom early career researchers to be future leaders in research; and to collaborate with the public sector, medical and industry communities for research impact. IMCB plays an important role training and recruiting scientific talents, and has contributed to the development of other research entities in Singapore. Its success in fostering a biomedical research culture in Singapore has catalysed Singapore's transformation into an international hub for biomedical research, development and innovation.

Funded by A*STAR, IMCB's use-inspired research comprises 4 major programmes: Neurometabolism in Health and Diseases; Cancer Signalling and Therapies; Cell Biology and Therapies; and Innovative Technologies. IMCB also has two semi-autonomous programmes, the Disease Intervention Technology Laboratory (DITL), and the Molecular Engineering Laboratory (MEL). IMCB's technologies and platforms focus on Mouse Models of Diseases, Molecular Histopathology, Cellular Microscopy, and Proteomics & Metabolomics.

For more information about IMCB, please visit www.a-star.edu.sg/imcb

About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR's R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.

Follow us on

Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter

 [1] https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/pharmaceuticals/immunotherapy-drugs-market.html#:~:text=Report%20Highlights,the%20period%20of%202020%2D2025.

SOURCE SCG Cell Therapy

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped, Then Soared, on Monday

    Just after the market opened on Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were hit by an investor sell-off. This was an immediate, sharply negative reaction to a set of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefing documents concerning the company's NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine. The source of investor concern was the FDA's citing of four cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation, recorded among the patients of a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

  • Eli Lilly Flirts With Buy Point On A 'Flawless' Update For Its Diabetes-Turned-Obesity Drug

    Eli Lilly delivered a promising update for its experimental obesity treatment over the weekend, leading LLY stock to pop Monday.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted marketing approval to GlaxoSmithKline for Priorix, a vaccine to prevent measles, mumps and rubella in individuals a year or older. Priorix is currently licensed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. More than 800 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed to date.

  • Mirati Therapeutics Posts Adagrasib Data In Lung Cancer Patients With CNS Metastases

    Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) announced the results of a prospective analysis from the Phase 1b cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study of intracranial (IC) responses of adagrasib in KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with active and untreated central nervous system (CNS) metastases. With a median follow-up of 6.6 months (data cutoff date December 2021), 25 patients with active, untreated CNS metastases were enrolled in the study and treated with adagrasib 600 mg BID. Of the radi

  • A Cancer Trial's Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient

    It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug. But the results were astonishing. The cancer vanished in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography, or PET scans; or MRI scans. Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an author of a paper published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the results, which were sponsored by drug company GlaxoSmithKline, said he kn

  • Eli Lilly Stock Gains On Impressive Data From Jardiance Diabetes Drug Trial

    "These five-year results ... showing empagliflozin was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure and for death, are encouraging data for adults with type 2 diabetes," said co-lead investigator Dr. Elisabetta Patorno.

  • My Family Got COVID. So Why Did We Test Negative?

    As a science journalist, I’ve read dozens of research papers about COVID-19, and I’ve interviewed so many virologists, infectious disease physicians and immunologists over the past two years that I’ve lost count. But nothing prepared me for what happened after my 7-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. It started the way you might expect: On a Sunday evening, my daughter spiked a fever. The next morning, we got an email informing us that she’d been exposed to the c

  • China's plans to go to the Moon, Mars and beyond

    China plans to put astronauts on the Moon and send probes to Mars and Jupiter. Why the grand plans?

  • The FDA Just Released a New Warning About This COVID Vaccine Side Effect

    It's been more than a year since the first COVID vaccines were made available to all adults in the U.S. Since then, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been working to get shots into the arms of all Americans. According to the latest data from the CDC, 77.9 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but just 66.7 percent has been fully vaccinated so far. And the rate of vaccine

  • If You Have This Seafood in Your Freezer, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

    When listeria contaminates food, the consequences can be severe. Earlier this year, a listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads led to the deaths of at least two people and sickened 17 others across 13 states. That's why it's important to take food recall news seriously, especially when it's tied to a potentially lethal contaminant such as listeria. Read on to learn more about the latest product to be recalled, and what to do if you have it at home right now.READ THIS NEXT: If You Have An

  • Seeking a primary-care doctor in Bloomington? Few taking new patients and the wait is long

    Family doctor shortage means patients wait months for an appointment in the Bloomington area through IU Health and other providers.

  • A more traditional coronavirus shot is on the way. Some people can't wait.

    More than a year after people began rolling up their sleeves for cutting-edge coronavirus shots, a new vaccine - this one based on a classic, decades-old technology - is expected to begin rolling out in the United States this summer. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to debate Tuesday whether a shot developed by the Maryland biotechnology company Novavax, an underdog in the vaccine race, is safe and effective. If the shot gets the greenlight, it will become the fourth co

  • Ancient Chinese woman discovered to be oldest known case of 'yue' — punishment by foot amputation

    Archeologists in China have found potential evidence of “yue,” an ancient Chinese punishment that involved cutting off a person’s foot. Published in Acta Anthropologica Sinica, the work is the first well-studied punitive amputation case from an archaeological site, offering important insight and valuable data for further study of ancient China’s penal system and social customs.

  • Alkermes Announces 2022 Alkermes Inspiration Grants® Program to Support Innovative Programs Focused on People Affected by Addiction, Serious Mental Illness or Cancer

    Competitive Grants Program Application Period to Begin on June 15, 2022

  • 10 Biggest Hospital Companies in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 biggest hospital companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare industry and go directly to 5 Biggest Hospital Companies in the World. The healthcare sector is growing faster than the overall global economy, with healthcare making 10% of the global […]

  • How Newcomer Arcellx Is Looking To Rival Johnson & Johnson In Cancer

    Newcomer Arcellx could rival Johnson & Johnson in multiple myeloma, an analyst said as the biotech popped to a two-month high.

  • Over 82 Million U.S. COVID Vaccine Doses Have Been Discarded As Pandemic Funding Stalls

    The Biden administration warned the country will run out of funds used to pay for COVID vaccines, treatments and tests.

  • Abortion-Rights Protesters Release Banner During Game at Dodgers Stadium

    Abortion-rights activists released a banner during a Mets game at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, on the afternoon of June 5.This footage, uploaded by the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights group shows a large green banner with the words “Overturn Roe? Hell no!” written in white.The protests follow the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico last month which indicated the court had voted to strike down the Roe v Wade decision, which has ensured federal abortion protections since 1973.In a press release, the activist group said it was calling on people to “wear green and raise hell” to stop the Supreme Court from overturning Roe v Wade. Credit: RiseUp4AbortionRights.org via Storyful

  • Novartis drug combo shows promise in childhood brain cancer

    An oral drug combination by Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis showed promise in treating a subgroup of patients suffering from a common childhood brain cancer in a trial. In the mid-stage trial, 47% of the patients that were given the two drugs Tafinlar and Mekinist saw their tumours shrink, far above a rate of 11% in a comparative group of participants on standard chemotherapy, the drugmaker said on Monday. The participants, aged 1 to 17 years, were suffering from low-grade gliomas (LGG), the most common childhood brain cancer, which is diagnosed in more than 1,000 U.S. children per year.