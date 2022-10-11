U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

SCGC to Showcase "Green Innovations" for Sustainability Responding to Global Megatrends at K 2022

·2 min read

BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCG Chemicals or SCGC, ASEAN's leading chemical business for sustainability, is showcasing plastic innovations and innovative chemical products at "K 2022", the world's No.1 trade fair for plastics and rubber, from October 19-26, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

SCGC to Showcase “Green Innovations” for Sustainability Responding to Global Megatrends at K 2022

SCGC will be showcasing a range of innovations and products under the concept "INNOVATION THAT'S REAL" in Hall 6, Stand D79, centered on Green Innovations that are ready move the world forward sustainably, with innovative solutions from "SCGC GREEN POLYMER", emphasizing the theme of K 2022; Circular Economy, Climate Protection, and Digitalization.

Key innovations that SCGC will be exhibiting focuses on High Value Added Products and Services (HVA) from 5 top-growing industries that response to global megatrends;

  1. Environmentally friendly innovations under the "SCGC GREEN POLYMER" brand comprises of eco-friendly polymer solutions encompassing four areas; REDUCE, RECYCLABLE, RECYCLE and RENEWABLE, supporting the adoption of environmentally friendly packaging.

  2. Innovative plastics and composites for lightweight automotive parts improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), supporting new automotive trends.

  3. Innovative PE resins for manufacturing high performance pipes with superb strength and stiffness, and HDPE resins for producing cable jacketing which are easy for processing and improve production efficiency, meeting the needs of urbanization and infrastructure trends.

  4. Innovations for health and well-being; Medical grade PP and PVC resins specifically formulated for medical devices and medical solutions for healthcare professionals and patients such as Smart Mobile Medication Cart, Smart Transfer Wheelchair, and VAROGARD Disposable Medical Face Mask.

  5. Sustainable energy solutions; Featuring SCGC Floating Solar Solutions and emisspro®, an innovative furnace coating that maximizes thermal and energy efficiency, SCGC is supporting growing renewable energy trend.

Additionally, i2P Center (Ideas to Products), SCGC's innovation and product development center will be presented, together with SCGC's journey of growth and achievements in ASEAN, such as Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP), the first integrated petrochemical complex in Vietnam.

SCGC, Norner and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) is co-hosting a seminar titled "Circular Packaging for Real", discussing trends and solutions for environmentally friendly packaging on October 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 12:30 hrs. in Room 14 A, Hall 1, K 2022, Messe Dusseldorf, Germany. To RSVP, click here https://bit.ly/3SspN31

Discover SCGC's "INNOVATION THAT'S REAL" at Hall 6, D79, from October 19-26 at 10:00-18:30 hrs. For appointments and updates, please visit www.scgchemicals.com/kfair/k2022.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scgc-to-showcase-green-innovations-for-sustainability-responding-to-global-megatrends-at-k-2022-301645648.html

SOURCE SCG Chemicals (SCGC)

