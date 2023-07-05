Schaltbau Holding AG's (HMSE:SLT) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Machinery industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.6x, Schaltbau Holding AG (HMSE:SLT) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 1.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Schaltbau Holding's Recent Performance Look Like?

For example, consider that Schaltbau Holding's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Schaltbau Holding?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Schaltbau Holding's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 7.6%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 4.9% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 2.9% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's alarming that Schaltbau Holding's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What Does Schaltbau Holding's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Schaltbau Holding currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Schaltbau Holding (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

