Schaltbau Holding (HMSE:SLT) shareholders have earned a 14% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Schaltbau Holding AG (HMSE:SLT) share price is up 11% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 1.9% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Schaltbau Holding hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months, Schaltbau Holding actually shrank its EPS by 58%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Schaltbau Holding's revenue actually dropped 7.6% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Schaltbau Holding's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Schaltbau Holding hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 14% exceeds its share price return of 11%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Schaltbau Holding shareholders have gained 14% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 9.4% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Schaltbau Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Schaltbau Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

