Schedule Change for Carrier Presentation at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

·1 min read

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to an unexpected travel delay, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, rather than the originally scheduled 11 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Carrier)
(PRNewsfoto/Carrier)

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:     

Media Inquiries


Ashley Barrie


561-365-1260


Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schedule-change-for-carrier-presentation-at-the-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301678469.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

