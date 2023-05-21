Schemes to boost number of homeowners do little to help the wider public – even if they win votes

Michael Gove - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

There are few areas of policy more important for the welfare of British people than housing. Yet recent Government pronouncements have suggested that this will continue to be an area of chronic policy failure.

Ministers either fail to understand the basic economics of this market or they are cynically engaging in the grubby business of gaining a few extra votes – even if the policies they adopt run counter to the public interest.

Last week Michael Gove suggested that the Government would help potential first-time buyers shut out of the housing market. This sounds good and if you happen to fall into this group then such an approach would benefit you.

But what about everyone else? Unless this policy results in more houses being built – and there is no suggestion that it would – then benefits for this group of people would result in losses for others.

When will governments learn that boosting the demand for housing and/or the ability of particular groups to buy property does nothing for people overall? It merely serves to drive up property prices.

This was the result of the Government’s Help to Buy scheme, which one wag aptly renamed Help to Buy Yachts – not for the prospective owners of property but for the senior executives of house building firms.

Perhaps the dawning realisation that such schemes do nothing for people overall explains why the Government has turned against private landlords with a variety of measures designed to make buy-to-let a less attractive proposition, thereby releasing more property for owner-occupiers.

This may have been at least part of the intention behind last week’s raft of measures aimed at so-called “unscrupulous landlords”. It will certainly be the effect as some landlords decide to sell up.

At the margin, this should help to reduce house prices. Yet it should also increase rents. This is all very well if all you care about is the rate of owner-occupation. But it would be silly to take this view.

Owner-occupation does not suit everybody, and certainly not at all periods of their lives. The emergence of the private sector has provided a real service to people. In Germany and Switzerland, renting your home is the norm rather than the exception.

In any case, Britain’s housing crisis envelopes both owner-occupation and the rented sector. It isn’t only that many people cannot afford to get on the “housing ladder” but also that such people pay an inordinately high sum to rent their homes.

These are two sides of the same coin.

Admittedly, house prices are currently under downward pressure and this is likely to continue for a while.

But unless something major changes in the fundamentals of the market, this will surely prove to be just a brief cyclical interlude in the long upward march of prices.

Given high demand, the essential problem is lack of adequate supply.

Yet last week the Prime Minister declared that this Government would refuse to build housing on “green belt” land. In practice that means doing next to nothing to increase house building.

Even in normal circumstances, that would guarantee an intensification of our housing crisis.

But on Thursday we will see the latest figures on net migration. They are likely to show that in the last year net migration was somewhere between 600,000 and 900,000 people.

In the latest year for which we have data, we built just over 230,000 new dwellings.

The contrast between tightly controlled availability of land for building and pretty much uncontrolled levels of immigration condemns us to ever rising real rents and real house prices.

Of course we must continue to protect areas of outstanding natural beauty and also areas of green space that provide people with various leisure amenities.

But much of the green belt is not very green at all. Some of it is little more than urban scrub. Interestingly, the penny seems to have dropped with Labour.

Sir Keir Starmer said last week that Labour would allow building on the green belt. So on the subject of the housing market, we are seeing the emergence of clear green water between the two main parties.

Admittedly, there are a few tweaks that could ease the situation without the need for more house building.

Many older people hang on to properties far larger than their current needs. Sometimes there are good emotional reasons for this that have nothing to do with incentives. And that is their choice.

But many people are simply responding to economic incentives. When someone sells up in order to downsize, they have to pay stamp duty on the new property. A concessionary rate could be introduced, or stamp duty waived altogether, for “last-time” buyers.

Such people also often believe that staying in their large property is the best investment. Surely some scheme could be devised for last-time buyers to be exempt from capital gains tax on their new non-property investments made possible by downsizing.

Don’t hold your breath. Governments have a long history of failing to do the right thing on housing policy.

If you want some cheering up, however, you have the latest inflation figures to look forward to on Wednesday. They should show a very sharp drop from March’s 10.1pc to about 8pc in April.

The trouble is that this will tell us virtually nothing about current inflationary conditions. It will be almost entirely because the 48pc rise in utility prices in April last year drops out of the annual comparison.

The number to look out for is the core rate of inflation, which strips out food and energy. In March it was running at 6.2pc. If it falls even slightly that would be good news.

If it were to rise, then you had better brace yourself for even more unaffordable mortgages as the Bank of England gets ready to raise rates again next month.

