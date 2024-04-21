Schindler Holding AG Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Investors in Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.1% to close at CHF220 following the release of its quarterly results. Schindler Holding reported CHF2.7b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of CHF2.05 beat expectations, being 8.2% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

View our latest analysis for Schindler Holding

Taking into account the latest results, Schindler Holding's 18 analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be CHF11.5b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 4.3% to CHF8.59. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF11.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF8.61 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at CHF232. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Schindler Holding analyst has a price target of CHF275 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF204. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Schindler Holding shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Schindler Holding's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Schindler Holding'shistorical trends, as the 1.3% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 1.1% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 6.1% annually. So although Schindler Holding is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Schindler Holding's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF232, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Schindler Holding going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Schindler Holding Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.