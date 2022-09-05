Schindler's BuilT-In All-In-One Solution: a Future Proof Vertical Mobility Technology

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With carefully crafted innovations, Jardine Schindler Group aims to accelerate and diversify buildings' access to technology. Jardine Schindler Group will feature the new technology in BEX Asia, including Schindler's BuilT-In, a state-of-the-art Building Transit Integrator specially designed to meet all of a modern-day buildings' present and future needs.

BuilT-In sits at the core of a building's mobility system to streamline operations and information flows across multiple applications, from facial recognition to security access systems and robot services. The unique solutions are made to enhance our passengers' experience on seamless mobility, as well as offers building management with a peace of mind.

Schindler FR integrated turnstile

Benefits

Consolidated operations. The BuilT-In All-In-One Solution provides building owners and managers with a single, consolidated platform where they can conveniently and efficiently manage building access systems, security applications and Schindler's transit management system.

High level interface. The high-level interface allows effortless programming in a common web-based environment, as well as the integration of new systems by leveraging existing server components without any interference with overall operations.

First-class security. Communications between the BuilT-In and third-party systems are secured and encrypted in a local area network with a flexibility to adopt to different security requirement.

High availability. The redundant architecture offers high availability while operating with third-party systems, the local network and power infrastructure. In addition, a firewall system protects authorised applications to cater the aspect of fault-tolerance, warranty on service provided and data integrity.

Offers

BuilT-In Facial Recognition and QR Code

BuilT-In is designed to work with several facial recognition (FR) engines that can be integrated with access systems to conform to a building's unique design and tenant/visitor mobility requirements, while enabling security management and controlling access to restricted areas.

FR/QR access solutions powered by BuilT-In includes:

Turnstiles

PORT terminals

Office doors

BuilT-In Robot Service Connection

BuilT-In provides a comprehensive connection with robot server that enable robots performing tasks such as delivery, cleaning or patrolling, to easily navigate busy building environments, bringing to life an automated working or living environment.

The integration of robotic connection with our BuilT-In is one of the pioneering technologies. It enhances building automation and user experience, while offering contactless solution. From maximizing traffic performance to fulfilling visitors and tenants' needs, we partner with selected robotic company to elevate passenger's journey.

BuilT-In Visitor Management System

BuilT-In Visitor Management System seamlessly manages and controls the access rights, and in real-time tracks the movements, of tenant or visitors from the moment they enter the building until they leave the premises.

All-in-one data management platform (eg. Integration with 3rd party systems)

Facial/QR enrolment

Comprehensive usage reports

Real-time surveillance

BuilT-In External API

The capability to integrate with various innovative applications to provide seamless and personalized vertical transportation. Schindler provides a cloud-based API to expedite on-site implementation and optimise third-party system integration.

Schindler's experts are ready to assist you in creating a sustainable future for buildings and mobility. The BuilT-In solutions multipurpose capability enables us to provide support for any new or custom integrations. Jardine Schindler Group has the most suitable BuilT-In solution for your building. Visit Booth B-C06 in BEX Asia in person / virtually – or connect with us here to learn more.

About Jardine Schindler Group

Jardine Schindler Group (JSG) is a Joint Venture between Jardine Matheson in Hong Kong and Schindler Group of Switzerland, who between them bring over 300 years of experience in business management, regional specialization and engineering excellence.

JSG is headquartered in Hong Kong and designs, engineers, installs, maintains and modernizes elevators, escalators and moving walkways in Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

JSG employs over 5,000 staff in a variety of specialist disciplines, ranging from engineering design to construction management. The business is split into two principle operating divisions: New Installations, focusing on new construction projects, and Existing Installations, providing maintenance and modernization services.

On average, 100 million people throughout the Asia Pacific regions will be transported by equipment supplied and maintained by JSG on any given day. For more information, please visit Jardine Schindler Group's website: https://www.schindler.com/hk/internet/en/home.html

SOURCE Jardine Schindler Group