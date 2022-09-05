U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.76
    +1.89 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.20
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    17.93
    +0.05 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9912
    -0.0044 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3350
    +0.1830 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,863.56
    +65.52 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.65
    -5.02 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.55
    +1.71 (+0.01%)
     

Schindler's BuilT-In All-In-One Solution: a Future Proof Vertical Mobility Technology

·4 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With carefully crafted innovations, Jardine Schindler Group aims to accelerate and diversify buildings' access to technology. Jardine Schindler Group will feature the new technology in BEX Asia, including Schindler's BuilT-In, a state-of-the-art Building Transit Integrator specially designed to meet all of a modern-day buildings' present and future needs.

BuilT-In sits at the core of a building's mobility system to streamline operations and information flows across multiple applications, from facial recognition to security access systems and robot services. The unique solutions are made to enhance our passengers' experience on seamless mobility, as well as offers building management with a peace of mind.

Schindler FR integrated turnstile
Schindler FR integrated turnstile

Benefits

Consolidated operations. The BuilT-In All-In-One Solution provides building owners and managers with a single, consolidated platform where they can conveniently and efficiently manage building access systems, security applications and Schindler's transit management system.

High level interface. The high-level interface allows effortless programming in a common web-based environment, as well as the integration of new systems by leveraging existing server components without any interference with overall operations.

First-class security. Communications between the BuilT-In and third-party systems are secured and encrypted in a local area network with a flexibility to adopt to different security requirement.

High availability. The redundant architecture offers high availability while operating with third-party systems, the local network and power infrastructure. In addition, a firewall system protects authorised applications to cater the aspect of fault-tolerance, warranty on service provided and data integrity.

Offers

BuilT-In Facial Recognition and QR Code

BuilT-In is designed to work with several facial recognition (FR) engines that can be integrated with access systems to conform to a building's unique design and tenant/visitor mobility requirements, while enabling security management and controlling access to restricted areas.

FR/QR access solutions powered by BuilT-In includes:

  • Turnstiles

  • PORT terminals

  • Office doors

BuilT-In Robot Service Connection

BuilT-In provides a comprehensive connection with robot server that enable robots performing tasks such as delivery, cleaning or patrolling, to easily navigate busy building environments, bringing to life an automated working or living environment.

The integration of robotic connection with our BuilT-In is one of the pioneering technologies. It enhances building automation and user experience, while offering contactless solution. From maximizing traffic performance to fulfilling visitors and tenants' needs, we partner with selected robotic company to elevate passenger's journey.

BuilT-In Visitor Management System

BuilT-In Visitor Management System seamlessly manages and controls the access rights, and in real-time tracks the movements, of tenant or visitors from the moment they enter the building until they leave the premises.

  • All-in-one data management platform (eg. Integration with 3rd party systems)

  • Facial/QR enrolment

  • Comprehensive usage reports

  • Real-time surveillance

BuilT-In External API

The capability to integrate with various innovative applications to provide seamless and personalized vertical transportation. Schindler provides a cloud-based API to expedite on-site implementation and optimise third-party system integration.

Schindler's experts are ready to assist you in creating a sustainable future for buildings and mobility. The BuilT-In solutions multipurpose capability enables us to provide support for any new or custom integrations. Jardine Schindler Group has the most suitable BuilT-In solution for your building. Visit Booth B-C06 in BEX Asia in person / virtually – or connect with us here to learn more.

About Jardine Schindler Group

Jardine Schindler Group (JSG) is a Joint Venture between Jardine Matheson in Hong Kong and Schindler Group of Switzerland, who between them bring over 300 years of experience in business management, regional specialization and engineering excellence.

JSG is headquartered in Hong Kong and designs, engineers, installs, maintains and modernizes elevators, escalators and moving walkways in Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

JSG employs over 5,000 staff in a variety of specialist disciplines, ranging from engineering design to construction management. The business is split into two principle operating divisions: New Installations, focusing on new construction projects, and Existing Installations, providing maintenance and modernization services.

On average, 100 million people throughout the Asia Pacific regions will be transported by equipment supplied and maintained by JSG on any given day. For more information, please visit Jardine Schindler Group's website: https://www.schindler.com/hk/internet/en/home.html

 

SOURCE Jardine Schindler Group

Recommended Stories

  • LG Electronics launches NFT platform that lets users buy and sell digital artwork

    LG Electronics said today it has released its non-fungible token (NFT) platform LG Art Lab, which lets users discover, buy, sell and trade NFTs on LG’s smart TVs. The announcement comes roughly eight months after LG Electronics said at its press conference that it plans to incorporate NFT features into its smart TV. The platform is now available in the U.S. only to those with LG TV running webOS 5.0 or later and is accessible directly from the home screen.

  • MicroStrategy, With Bitcoin's Price Depressed, Looks to Lightning to Boost Usage, Saylor Says

    Michael Saylor, who transformed a sleepy software firm into a cryptocurrency powerhouse via a (currently underwater) multi-billion dollar bet on bitcoin, is now having the non-crypto part of the business work on bitcoin-related projects as well. Speaking to an audience at the Baltic Honeybadger conference in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday, the executive chairman and former CEO of MicroStrategy said the firm's developers are working on solutions that would allow to onboard large numbers of people onto the Lightning network, a payment network on top of bitcoin allowing faster and cheaper transactions. Saylor announced on Aug. 2 he stepped down as MicroStrategy CEO, retaining his position as chairman of the board and taking on the new title of executive chairman.

  • First Look: The Galaxy A23 5G Is Samsung’s Low-Cost Answer to the Google Pixel 6a and iPhone SE

    The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is a budget-priced phone with high-end speed and power.

  • Apple will reportedly announce new AirPods Pro on Wednesday

    Updated iPhone and Watch models won’t be the only new devices at Apple's forthcoming “Far Out” event.

  • Shenzhen districts locked down as China battles COVID outbreaks

    Most residents of the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday as mass COVID-19 testing kicked off in much of the city of 18 million people. The lockdown, and the suspension of bus and subway services, came into effect two days after city authorities said rumours about a lockdown were based on a "misinterpretation" of the latest COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Residents in six districts that account for the majority of the city's population will be tested twice over the weekend, helping to "minimise the impact on people's working life," the city government said in a statement published on Saturday on its official WeChat account.

  • Samsung says personal data of some U.S. customers exposed in breach

    Samsung announced the breach in a brief statement late Friday, as Americans were about to start the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

  • Samsung Gets the Labor Day Savings Started With Huge Deals on Appliances, Smartphones and TVs

    Huge holiday savings have already started on smart refrigerators, washers and dryers, TVs, and Galaxy smartphones.

  • The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $299 at Amazon

    Just days before Apple’s September 7th event, Amazon has discounted the company’s Series 7 smartwatch.

  • LG brings NFTs to its LED and OLED TVs

    Over its long history, LG has never been shy about jumping on some unusual bandwagons. So it should come as no surprise that the South Korean electronics giant is getting into NFTs.

  • The 85 best Labor Day tech sales: Apple, Beats, Samsung, Sony, Xbox and more!

    Score big on TVs, headphones, laptops, video games, tablets and so much more this holiday weekend.

  • How to Share Your Smartphone Location With Loved Ones—Not Big Tech

    Apple’s Find My and Google Maps have become a new kind of social network. Just be sure you know who can find you on a map, and what they do with that info.

  • Should you buy… the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4?

    Samsung’s latest flagship foldable is making a strong case for a folding-phone future.

  • The FTC is investigating Amazon’s deal to buy One Medical

    Amazon’s buyout of iRobot and One Medical may take longer than expected.

  • Kids Know How to Get Around iPhone and iPad Parental Controls. Here’s How to Regain Control.

    For parents, knowing the Screen Time cheats is half the battle; the other half is talking your kids out of using them.

  • Euro, Stock Futures Decline as Russia Pulls Rug on Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro and European stock futures traded lower after Russia escalated of the continent’s energy crisis by shutting off key gas taps, signaling a long cold winter ahead for businesses and households.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Die

  • EU’s Energy Plan Beats Inaction

    A perfect storm has hit European energy markets, pushing leaders to intervene. It isn’t all bad news for investors.

  • Gold Steadies as Europe’s Energy Woes See Greenback Strengthen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady, as mounting concerns over a worsening energy crisis in Europe drove investors to the greenback over the euro.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingBullion climbed Friday to pare a third straight

  • Credit Suisse Court Spat With Billionaire Kicks Off in Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s next legal battle unfolds in Asia on Monday as a local subsidiary stands trial in Singapore accused by a billionaire client of negligence he says cost him as much as $800 million.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • Elon Musk Takes on a Wall Street Giant

    Elon Musk fears neither his competitors nor the regulators. The CEO of Tesla has not hesitated to attack the powerful US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with which he has had a stormy relationship since his now famous tweet of August 7, 2018 in which he announced that he was going to take the manufacturer of electric vehicles private. This message had prompted an investigation by the SEC which had subsequently resulted in a settlement.