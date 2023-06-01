Has Schlatter Industries AG (VTX:STRN) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Schlatter Industries' (VTX:STRN) stock increased by 4.3% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Schlatter Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Schlatter Industries is:

11% = CHF3.5m ÷ CHF31m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Schlatter Industries' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Schlatter Industries seems to have a respectable ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 17%. Further, Schlatter Industries' five year net income growth of -0.1% is more or less flat. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. Therefore, the flat earnings growth could be the result of other factors. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitve pressures.

Next, we compared Schlatter Industries' performance against the industry and found that the industry shrunk its earnings at 1.7% in the same period, which suggests that the company's earnings have been shrinking at a slower rate than its industry, While this is not particularly good, its not particularly bad either.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Schlatter Industries fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Schlatter Industries Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Schlatter Industries has a low three-year median payout ratio of 16% (or a retention ratio of 84%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Schlatter Industries has some positive attributes. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Schlatter Industries' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

