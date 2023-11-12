Schloss Wachenheim AG (ETR:SWA) Will Pay A €0.60 Dividend In Four Days

It looks like Schloss Wachenheim AG (ETR:SWA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Schloss Wachenheim investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.60 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.60 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Schloss Wachenheim has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of €16.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for Schloss Wachenheim

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Schloss Wachenheim paid out a comfortable 44% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Schloss Wachenheim generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Schloss Wachenheim's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Schloss Wachenheim's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Schloss Wachenheim has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Schloss Wachenheim got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Schloss Wachenheim's dividend merits.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Schloss Wachenheim? See what the two analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.