Schloss Wachenheim (ETR:SWA) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over Schloss Wachenheim's (ETR:SWA) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Schloss Wachenheim, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €30m ÷ (€446m - €164m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Schloss Wachenheim has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.7% generated by the Beverage industry.

In the above chart we have measured Schloss Wachenheim's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 10% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 22% in that time. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Schloss Wachenheim has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Schloss Wachenheim's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Schloss Wachenheim has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 13%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

