Schloss Wachenheim (ETR:SWA) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Schloss Wachenheim's (ETR:SWA) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Schloss Wachenheim is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €31m ÷ (€421m - €139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Schloss Wachenheim has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.9% generated by the Beverage industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Schloss Wachenheim compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Schloss Wachenheim here for free.

What Can We Tell From Schloss Wachenheim's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 22% more capital into its operations. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Schloss Wachenheim's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Schloss Wachenheim has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock hasn't provided much growth to shareholders in the way of total returns. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

Schloss Wachenheim could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

While Schloss Wachenheim may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

