Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 19, 2024

Schlumberger Limited beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.86, expectations were $0.84. SLB isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SLB Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Industry Affairs, James R. McDonald. Please go ahead.

James McDonald: Thank you, Leah. Good morning, and welcome to the SLB fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being hosted from Houston, following our Board meeting, held earlier this week. Joining us on the call are Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer; and Stephane Biguet, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements we will be making today are forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I therefore refer you to our latest 10-K filing and our other SEC filings. Our comments today may also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our fourth quarter press release, which is on our website. With that, I will turn the call over to Olivier.

Olivier Le Peuch: Thank you, James. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on the call today. In my prepared remarks, I will discuss our fourth quarter and full year results, highlight a number of achievements and share our thoughts on the outlook for 2024 and our financial ambitions. Stephane will then provide more detail on our financial results and will open the line for your questions. Let's begin. The fourth quarter was an impressive conclusion to the year's financial results. We grew revenue both sequentially and year-on-year and we achieved cycle high margins and cash flows during the quarter. Our strong performance was fueled by the international and offshore markets and was supported by robust sales in digital and integration of the acquired Aker subsea business.

Throughout the year, we witnessed continued growth in the international and offshore markets, where customers are focused on enhanced production and capacity additions. We have also seen further investments in digital technologies for planning and operational efficiency. This is driving growth today and presenting opportunities into the future. The international shift in investment has accelerated during the year, with fourth quarter revenue growth driven by the Middle East and Asia and Europe and Africa, where we continue to benefit from long-cycle developments, capacity expansions and exploration appraisal activities. Specific to offshore, we delivered a very strong fourth quarter as we grew our legacy portfolio and harnessed a strong performance from our OneSubsea joint venture.

On this note, I would like to extend my thanks to the entire Aker subsea team who have joined us three months ago and have already contributed very well to our strong year and results. Exiting the year, our international revenue and margins reached new cycle highs, marking our tenth consecutive quarter of year-on-year double-digit revenue growth on the international front. And we delivered exceptional free cash flow of $2.3 billion in the quarter. Next, let me reflect on our accomplishments for the full year. We fulfilled our full year financial ambitions, growing revenue by 18%, surpassing our revenue growth target for the year and achieving adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-20s. Additionally, we generated $4 billion in free cash flow, our highest since 2015.

