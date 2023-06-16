Schlumberger Limited's (NYSE:SLB) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Schlumberger's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Schlumberger is:

21% = US$3.9b ÷ US$18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.21.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Schlumberger's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Schlumberger seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Schlumberger's exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Schlumberger's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Schlumberger Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Schlumberger has a three-year median payout ratio of 28% (where it is retaining 72% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Schlumberger is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Schlumberger is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 32%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Schlumberger's future ROE will be 24% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Schlumberger's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

