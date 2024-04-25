Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.275

The board of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 11th of July, with investors receiving $0.275 per share. This takes the annual payment to 2.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Schlumberger's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Schlumberger's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 52.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.25 total annually to $1.10. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.3% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Schlumberger has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. Schlumberger definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Schlumberger's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Schlumberger that investors should take into consideration. Is Schlumberger not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

