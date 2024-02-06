Schmitt challenges for Republican endorsement in Minnesota House 16A

Feb. 6—EDEN VALLEY

— Steve Schmitt, a

Meeker County

Commissioner and small business owner from Eden Valley, is seeking the Republican endorsement for Minnesota House 16A seat.

Schmitt, 57, announced his campaign in a Sunday news release, which stated he registered his campaign, Schmitt4MN, with the Campaign Finance Board on Jan. 24, 2024.

Schmitt will be challenging incumbent Rep.

Dean Urdahl,

R-Acton Township,

who announced his re-election campaign

Jan. 29.

Serving as a Meeker County Commissioner since being elected in 2018, Schmitt was the chairman of the Meeker County Board in 2023, according to the news release. He is currently the Public Safety Policy Chair for the

Association of Minnesota Counties

in St. Paul.

Schmitt stated, "Coming from a lifetime of serving the ag community at all levels and being involved in small town growth and development, as well as a leader in public safety as county commissioner, I believe I am prepared to serve the residents of District 16A ... in St. Paul."

Schmitt is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving on active duty from January 1986 through August 1990, and he runs his own business as a Syngenta seed adviser, according to the news release.

He is currently the Eden Valley assistant rescue chief and a fire department member. He is also a member of the American Legion Post 381, Assumption Catholic Church, Cold Spring Maennerchor and the Eden Valley Economic Development Authority.

In the news release, Schmitt stated that District 16A is filled with a massive infrastructure and operations of raw commodities including chickens, eggs, turkeys, dairy, hogs, fat cattle, corn, soybeans and sugar beets.

"These operations and the many small communities who are intertwined with their success feel their importance and values have been forgotten in St. Paul," Schmitt said." ... 'Equity' is a term used frequently in St. Paul, yet it never makes its way to Greater Minnesota when it comes to equitable funding for our schools, highways and infrastructure projects. This needs to change."

He said he has spent many hours at the State Capitol as a county commissioner and has "witnessed the dysfunction" currently in the Legislature.

"I have been in leadership roles throughout my life and will not compromise the integrity of the district I represent or my personal integrity to (any) one person or government entity," he continued.

Schmitt resides in rural

Manannah Township

and has three children and twin grandsons.