U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.16
    +1.66 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.50
    +11.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4820
    -0.5060 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,839.59
    -2,000.68 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Schmitt Industries Appoints Alex Zyngier to its Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) today announced the appointment of Alex Zyngier as the fifth member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective October 22, 2021. Mr. Zyngier is an "independent director" according to the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and The NASDAQ Stock Market and his appointment creates a majority of independent directors on the Board in compliance with NASDAQ requirements.

Alex Zyngier is the founder of Batuta Capital Advisors, a merchant bank focused on pursuing investment opportunities in restructuring, turnaround and event driven situations. Mr. Zyngier founded Batuta in 2013 and has over 25 years of experience in corporate management. Mr Zyngier currently serves on the Board of Atari SA (ATA.FP), EVO Transportations Resources (EVOA), Cofina and certain other private entities. He was previously served as Director of Torchlight Energy Resources, was Lead Director at AudioEye, Inc., and several other private entities.

Mr. Zyngier previously worked as a Portfolio Manager, investing in public and private distressed opportunities, at Alden Global Capital, Deutsche Bank Co. and Goldman Sachs & Co. He was also a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company and previously was a technical brand manager at Procter & Gamble, focused on Latin America Beauty Care Products.

Mr. Zyngier has an MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from UNICAMP in Brazil.

Effective October 22, 2021, Steven Strom resigned from the Board of Directors. Mr. Strom's resignation was not the result of any disagreements with the Company on any matters relating to its operations, policies and practices.

"We are pleased to welcome Alex to our Board of Directors," said Michael R. Zapata, Schmitt's Chairman and CEO. "Alex has over 20 years of investment, strategy, and operating experience in restructuring, turnaround and event driven situations that will serve our shareholders well."

"On behalf of the board, I'd like to thank Steven for his work over the past two years where we have accomplished much together. We thank him for this transition and wish him the best on all his endeavors."

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. The Company was originally incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada, in 1984 and was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Oregon in 1995. Schmitt's operating businesses include propane tank monitoring solutions, precision measurement solutions and ice cream production and distribution. The Company operates as two reportable segments: the Measurement Segment ("SMS") and the Ice Cream Segment, which is comprised of Ample Hills Creamery, a beloved ice cream manufacturer and retailer based in Brooklyn, NY.

For more information contact: Michael Zapata, Chairman and CEO (503) 227-7908 or visit www.schmitt-ind.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schmitt-industries-appoints-alex-zyngier-to-its-board-301406913.html

SOURCE Schmitt Industries, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon.com, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of online retail stocks were taking a beating in Friday trading, with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock falling by 5.2% through 2:37 p.m. EDT, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down by 4.5%, and e-commerce leader Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) off by 2.3%. As it reported Friday morning, analyst Stephen Ju at Swiss mega-bank Credit Suisse cut his price target on Amazon shares by more than 10% to $4,200, based on his estimate that Amazon will earn only $70.98 per share this year and $79.83 per share next year. Credit Suisse's new earnings projections reflect a reduction of 12% this year, and a staggering 33% reduction in expectations for 2022.

  • Why Square Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 4% as of 11:27 a.m. EDT Friday after an analyst at Jefferies said they expect the company to miss earnings estimates in its upcoming quarterly report. When companies report earnings below the consensus estimate, their shares often decline in the short term, although post-report price moves are also dependent on lots of other factors including management's guidance and overall outlook. Further, while Jefferies expects Square to miss on earnings, the company also initiated coverage on Square earlier this month with a $300 price target.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • Here's Why Intel Shares Crashed Today

    Traders shrugged off Chipzilla's fantastic bottom-line profits and inspiring long-term growth plan to focus on the massive costs of bringing that vision to life.

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Why Snap, Facebook, and Pinterest Stocks Plunged Today

    Chaos struck the social-media sector Friday morning, with shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock sliding 3.4%, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) falling 5.5%, and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) collapsing 23% through 10:15 a.m. EDT. You won't be surprised to learn that it's the hardest hit of these three -- Snap -- that's the cause of the collapse. Last night after close of trading, Snap reported its Q3 2021 financial results.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is on Fire Today

    The steel stock stunned the market with exceptionally strong third-quarter numbers.

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Phunware stock surges over 1,000% early Friday as a Trump-linked SPAC heads for a 1,345% weekly gain

    Shares of Phunware Inc. surged more than 1,000% early Friday, as a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Corp. , was revealed to be merging with an entity called Trump Media Technology Group. Austin-based Phunware is an advertising startup that has been associated with former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and appeared to be getting a lift from the DWAC SPAC deal, which apparently represents the former president's latest attempt to l

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Why 23andMe Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) stock slipped in Friday morning trading after the genetic data miner announced that it will spend $400 million to acquire on-demand online medical care and pharmacy services platform Lemonaid Health (not to be confused with Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the insurance provider). As of 11 a.m. EDT, 23andMe shares are down 4.2%. 23andMe noted that bringing Lemonaid Health's "innovative telemedicine and prescription drug delivery services" onboard could be "an important step in transforming the traditional primary care experience and making personalized healthcare a reality."

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you are looking to own the assets that make the world work, then these three infrastructure stocks will be up your alley.

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • Two IPO Stocks to Put on Your Watch List

    Two well-known companies that recently went public are coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) and eyeglasses maker Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY). It's hard to imagine any company offering a real challenge to coffee mega-chain Starbucks, which has more than 33,000 global stores.

  • Is Snap Stock a Buy?

    Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock price plummeted 21% during an after-hours sell-off on Oct. 21 after the social media company posted its third-quarter results. Snap's revenue rose 57% year over year to $1.07 billion, but narrowly missed estimates by $30 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Snap's earnings skyrocketed from $0.01 to $0.17 per share, which beat expectations by $0.09.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.