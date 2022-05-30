U.S. markets closed

Schneider Electric advances industrial customers’ business resilience with EcoStruxure™ Service Plan for variable speed drives

Schneider Electric SE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Next generation service plan for business continuity to plant, operations, maintenance and facility managers with strengthened EcoStruxure™ Service Plan now available for variable speed drives

  • By combining 24/7 on-site and remote monitoring & support from the services expert team, this service plan is focused on condition-based maintenance, reducing unplanned downtime, extending asset life and overall operational efficiency

HANNOVER - GERMANY, May 30 2022Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced today EcoStruxure Service Plan is now available for variable speed drives, cementing ongoing commitment to future-proofing customers’ businesses and delivering safety, resilience and sustainability.

Already available for Electrical Asset Management (Low and Medium Voltage Equipment such as transformers, switchgear and circuit breakers), Power Management Systems, and more recently, Three-Phase Uninterrupted Power Systems (UPS) 10-40 kVA, customers can now count with a combined field and digital services plan to their variable speed drives and rely on Schneider Electric Services deep expertise in Energy Management & Automation to get the maintenance they need at the right time through the following key benefits and features:

  • Preventive condition-based maintenance: Harnessing the combined power of EcoStruxure platform, this service plan provides dynamic scheduling for the maintenance of variable speed drives combined with a preventive visit. By monitoring the connected variable speed drives, possible issues are detected and anticipated, allowing customers to significantly reduce unscheduled and unnecessary downtime, optimizing site operations, and improving safety for operators and equipment.

  • 24/7 expert remote monitoring: our Connected Services Hub experts remotely monitor the health of the connected variable speed drives and provide recommendations on how to optimize performance with customized quarterly reports and annual consultation. In parallel, based on analysis, a services expert will notify customers in a timely manner when issues are identified proposing corrective actions that can be implemented on-line or on-site thru our Field Service technicians.

Condition-Based Maintenance for great business resilience for drives

Reflecting Schneider’s ongoing commitment to building future-proof business resilience for customers, EcoStruxure Service Plan for variable speed drives helps preventing downtime, maximize operational efficiency and contribute to the company’s sustainability goals, driving substantial improvements in customers’ assets safety, resilience, operational efficiency, and sustainability in the following areas:

  • Up to 65% electrical failure risk mitigated, minimizing unplanned downtime

  • Up to 20% maintenance activities and planned downtime reduced with a strong financial impact

Full access to Schneider Electric’s expertise and consultancy

Tapping into Schneider’s industry expertise and experience, Schneider combines a field & digital services plan with customized quarterly performance assessment reports provided by our Connected Services Hub and annual consultation done by a dedicated Customer Success Manager who understands customers’ strategic goals and tactical needs and acts as consultant helping them to take cost effective decisions related to their energy monitoring and management needs, which can reach to a modernization plan, or the creation and maintenance of an electrical digital twin, not only ensuring safety, compliance and readiness for the New Electrical World, but also delivering a seamless customer journey.

“At Schneider Electric, we believe we can accelerate the decarbonization journey for our customers, and bringing together advanced analytics and field support through our Services portfolio is key to unlocking this journey,” commented Frederic Godémél, Executive Vice President of Power Systems and Services at Schneider Electric. “By combining traditional expert consultancy, on-site services and powerful new digital services with IoT, we hope to free up customers’ headspace for business-critical decisions and provide them with the peace of mind that Schneider Electric Services has the resilience of their installation covered.”

Discover how #EcoStruxure can help you #MakeItForLife

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

     Follow us on:

 

 

 

 

 

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: #PressRelease #HannoverMesse #EcoStruxure #MakeItForLife


