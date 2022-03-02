U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

Schneider Electric Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Continuous Power Supply with Its Complete Integrated Power Solutions

·4 min read

Schneider's completely integrated power solutions have layers of software for power and energy monitoring and deliver sustained power supply with high power fluctuations.

SAN ANTONIO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific uninterruptable power supply (UPS) and critical power infrastructure industries, it recognizes Schneider Electric with the 2021 Asia-Pacific Uninterruptable Power Supply Company of the Year Award and the 2021 Critical Power Infrastructure Company of the Year Award. APAC has become an industrial power supply hub and despite high power fluctuations, Schneider Electric's software and solutions enable sustained power supply and monitoring for various sectors and industries.

With its customer-centric approach, groundbreaking and innovative products, and excellent implementation, Schneider Electric earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Award in the uninterruptible power supply industry and the critical power infrastructure industry.

Schneider Electric's innovative UPS solutions enable customers to tailor products to address the specific needs of varied end markets, including utilities and infrastructure, data centers and networks, non-residential and residential structures, and machine manufacturers and industries. To best serve customers, Schneider emphasizes utilizing a combination of its field services (critical power and cooling, electrical distribution, industrial automation, and building) and digital services (asset and process optimization, building optimization, and service advisors).

"Aging infrastructure, power deficit, data center installation, low power quality, smart grid developments, advancement in cloud computing, and power grid projects drive revenue growth in APAC. Schneider provides UPS systems to empower a continuous supply of power to support regional growth," stated Iqra Azam, a Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Schneider's UPS Galaxy V-Series' ECOnversion mode provides an unparalleled 99% energy efficiency and its inverter seamlessly takes charge and sustains the load if bypass utility loss occurs. It also adjusts the load power factor and filters the load-generated current harmonics. The company's ISX Designer, reference architecture, and Local Edge Configurators enable customers and partners to outline their operational infrastructure alongside their IT infrastructure. Schneider facilitates availability, agility, and the total cost of ownership (TCO) and created about 200 standard designs with advanced architecture to complement customers' on-site specifications.

The standard service packages make customers' systems run more productively while mitigating downtime, delivering technical help, preventive maintenance, fast on-site response, and remote monitoring. Schneider's complete integrated power solutions also enable:

  • Operational efficiency that improves equipment life and peak performance

  • Operational cost reductions, energy efficiency, and sustainability

  • Asset reliability that enables upgrades of daily operations and sustains business continuity

  • Trusted partnerships with on-site and remote specialists that evaluate and support installation procedures

  • 24/7 remote monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities that allow customers to remotely monitor significant assets and enhance electrical distribution through digital analytics

  • Customer adaptability and agility in an aggressive digital-centric economy

"Schneider maintains its leading market position with higher-quality life cycle services, better than the traditional power and cooling systems. It implements innovative and groundbreaking technologies to empower energy efficiency and sustainability in Asia-Pacific's critical power infrastructure industry," Azam explained.

The company leverages its extensive and loyal customer base for detailed feedback and new ideas, sustaining robust communication, reliability, and trust. With its customer-centric approach, groundbreaking and innovative products, and excellent implementation, Schneider Electric earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Award in the uninterruptible power supply industry and the critical power infrastructure industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
Phone: +603-2023 2037
Email: kala.manis@frost.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-enabling-continuous-power-supply-with-its-complete-integrated-power-solutions-301492873.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c8532.html

