Schneider Electric closes 2022 with strong Sustainability Impact results

3 min read

  • Half-way milestone crossed in ambition to save 800 million tonnes of CO2 emissions for customers

  • Progress doubled in sustainable packaging and access to energy at the same time

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, recognized as a leading sustainability practitioner by independent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings, announced today strong annual sustainability impact results alongside its 2022 financial performance.

SSI Q4 2022 Summary Dashboard
SSI Q4 2022 Summary Dashboard

"Despite increased geopolitical and economic uncertainty, in 2022, we remained focused on accelerating the transition to a cleaner and fairer world," confirms Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, Schneider Electric's Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer. "The close integration of corporate strategy, quality and sustainability is a factor of success to provide digitization, electrification, efficiency and sustainability solutions that tackle today's energy, climate and cost of living crises."

Schneider's Sustainability Impact (SSI) program includes 11 global targets to be met by 2025 complemented by hundreds of local goals led by regional and country teams. It contributes to Schneider Electric's six long-term commitments, spanning ESG considerations, in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The company publishes progress on all these goals every quarter in a dedicated report.

Here are some highlights of the Schneider Sustainability Impact in 2022:

  • Schneider Electric becomes one of the first corporates in the world to get the Net-Zero targets for its entire value chain validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

  • Schneider Electric's solutions and services helped customers save and avoid 440 million tonnes of CO2 since 2018, with more than 90 million more in 2022 alone

  • On top of that, the company's top suppliers reduced their own CO2 emissions by 10% through its Zero Carbon project, and the Group initiated supplier engagement to advance decent work standards in its supply chain

  • 45% of all packaging from the company is now made without single-use plastic and use recycled cardboard, up from 21% in 2021

  • The company also expanded access to green and reliable electricity to 5.5 million people through its solutions and projects in 2022

  • About 70,000 people benefited from its energy management training programs as well

  • Schneider Electric launched its Sustainability School for all employees, so everyone can really understand the Planet and People challenges and do more at work and also in their personal lives

Overall progress made to fight Climate change, improve Resource efficiency, reinforce Trust and Equal opportunities, and empower all Generations contributed to a full-year Sustainability Impact score of 4.91/10, well above the target of 4.70 for the year. This result is an integral part of Schneider Electric's short-term incentives for more than 64,000 managers in the Group – an example of how it lives up to Impact company principles.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on
Schneider Electric Insights

Schneider Electric (PRNewsfoto/Schneider Electric)
Schneider Electric (PRNewsfoto/Schneider Electric)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-closes-2022-with-strong-sustainability-impact-results-301749011.html

SOURCE Schneider Electric

