Schneider Electric and MSCI Announce Multi-Pronged Climate Action Partnership

MSCI has selected Schneider Electric to develop and help implement the company's own climate action program

Schneider Electric's climate change advisory services to be powered by MSCI ESG data

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and sustainability, and MSCI, a leading provider of global investment tools and intelligence, today announced a new collaboration with MSCI for climate action.

Under the new initiative, the two companies will collaborate to develop integrated benchmarking, reporting, and climate risk analysis services. The collaboration will accelerate MSCI's own decarbonization efforts and enable Schneider Electric's climate change advisory services to be powered by MSCI ESG data.

Driven primarily by stakeholder and investor pressures, market demand for climate action and decarbonization solutions has grown substantially since 2017. As the performance of ESG investments has accelerated - even through major global disruptions - expectations from large investors for companies to identify and act on ESG-related risks, like climate change, has grown.

"As a public company that has called on capital-markets participants to drive the transition to net-zero and a leading provider of solutions that help investors make sustainability part of their investment strategies, it is critical that we drive our own climate action. Climate disclosures have become a differentiator for investors and partnering with Schneider Electric on our own carbon reporting and target setting reflects our commitment to being a leader in the net-zero transition," said Diana Tidd, Chief Responsibility Officer of MSCI.

Planning for the transformative power of climate change and its associated risks is a growing concern for businesses in every industry. Research conducted by Schneider Electric found that 75 percent of responding companies have either already developed or are in the process of developing a climate action plan that addresses these risks. Climate risk was also ranked as the second highest reason companies are committing to decarbonization, following the highest-ranking reason, moral imperative.

"The physical and economic risks posed by climate change have begun to touch every company - leading to a "tipping point" on corporate action on climate change and ESG," said Steve Wilhite, Senior Vice President for Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business. "Both MSCI and Schneider Electric have played key roles in accelerating this awareness and resulting actions - and I'm delighted that we will play an even larger role together as partners."

Under its Climate Change Advisory Services, Schneider Electric will support MSCI with the identification of the company's own climate risks and the creation of a plan to address these risks. The program will include the use of EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor, Schneider Electric's award-winning, enterprise solution for resource data collection and management. The partnership also means that Schneider Electric's climate solutions will now be powered by MSCI data which will form the basis for furthering the partnership.

To learn more about Schneider's advisory services, visit here.

